San Jose's Danil Gushchin Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that San Jose Barracuda forward Danil Gushchin has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 14, 2024.

Gushchin recorded three goals and three assists in three games for the Barracuda last week.

On Wednesday evening, Gushchin recorded two assists before scoring the tying goal in the third period, helping San Jose rally for a 6-5 victory over Henderson. On Friday, he scored the game-winning goal and added another assist as the Barracuda defeated Texas, 3-1. And on Saturday, Gushchin had the lone San Jose tally in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars, his fourth consecutive game scoring a goal.

Gushchin, who was recalled by the parent San Jose Sharks on Sunday, is tied for the Barracuda team scoring lead with 54 points (20 goals, 34 assists) in 56 games this season, his second pro campaign. The 22-year-old native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, registered 22 goals and 23 assists in 67 games as a rookie in 2022-23.

A third-round selection by the Sharks in the 2020 NHL Draft, Gushchin has collected one goal and two assists in four career NHL games, including one assist in two appearances this season.

