Barracuda Announce 2023-24 Team Award Winners

April 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today the individual team award winners for the 2023-24 season as selected by the players, fans and media.

Barracuda Most Valuable Player: Shakir Mukhamadullin

Acquired from the Devils last spring as part of the Timo Meier trade, Sharks' prized prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin put together an outstanding first season in North America. The Ulf, Russia native made his NHL debut on Jan. 27 versus the Buffalo Sabres and two games later collected his first NHL assist in Anaheim against the Ducks. In February, he represented the Barracuda in San Jose at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU.

In 55 games with the Barracuda, he led all team defenders in scoring, assists, and shots. The 22-year-old is the first defenseman to win the team's MVP Award and joins Andrew Agozzino (2022-23), John Leonard (2021-22), Alex True (2020-21, 2018-19), Maxim Letunov (2019-20), Antoine Bibeau (2017-18), Troy Grosenick (2016-17) and Ryan Carpenter (2015-16) as winners of the team's MVP Award.

Top Prospect Award: Shakir Mukhamadullin

Winner of the team's Prospect of the Year Award, as voted on by the media, Shakir Mukhamadullin, who was drafted in the first round in 2020, possesses the prototypical height, reach and skating ability to play on the blueline in the NHL. 2023-24, his first in North America, was spent mostly in the AHL as he assimilated to the new league and culture. While he still has room to grow into his frame, his hockey smarts and poise allowed for him to step right into AHL action and be one of the league's best players. Despite dealing with a nagging injury near the end of the season, he was a reliable and durable player for the team all year.

Barracuda Rookie of the Year: Ethan Cardwell

Ethan Cardwell's rookie season will go down as one of the best rookie campaigns in franchise history. His 23 goals match the most by a Cuda rookie in a single season. Among league freshmen, he is T-third in goals and eighth in points.

Cardwell joins William Eklund (2022-23), Nick Cicek (2021-22), Brinson Pasichnuk (2020-21), Joachim Blichfeld (2019-20), Josef Korenar (2018-19), Rudolfs Balcers (2017-18), Danny O'Regan (2016-17) and Nikolay Goldobin (2015-16) as winners of the team's Rookie of the Year award.

Most Inspirational: Scott Sabourin

In his first season in San Jose, veteran forward Scott Sabourin is putting together his best statistical season of his 11-year career, setting career highs in goals, power-play goals, and game-winning goals, and is just two points shy of his personal best in penalty minutes. He has also dropped the gloves a team-high seven times. In addition to his 58 games with the Barracuda, the second most of his career, Sabourin also skated in games up top with the Sharks.

Sabourin joins Patrick Sieloff (2022-23), Adam Raska (2021-22), Brandon Coe (2019-20), Manny Wiederer (2019-20), Jeff Viel (2018-19) and John McCarthy (2016-17, 2017-18) as winners of the award, which was implemented following the 2016-2017 season.

Hard Hat Award: Anthony Vincent

Anthony Vincent missed three and a half months with a broken collarbone this season, yet he's still the team's winner of the Hard Hat Award. The rookie forward's tenacious and agitating style has driven the opposition wild all year long while endearing himself to his teammates. His work ethic in practice and games has made him a valued member of the team despite playing just 19 games.

Vincent joins Ozzy Wiesblatt (2022-23) as the only other winner of the Hard Hat Award.

Fan Favorite Award: Georgi Romanov and Magnus Chrona

Co-winners of the Barracuda's 2023-24 Fan Favorite Award, as voted on by the fans, rookie backstop Georgi Romanov and Magnus Chrona have each appeared in over 30 games this season for the Barracuda. Chrona made his NHL debut with the Sharks on Nov. 4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and picked up his first NHL win on Mar. 9 versus the Ottawa Senators. Romanov's 49 saves on March 2 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds were the second most in franchise history.

Romanov and Chrona join Thomas Bordeleau (2022-23) as winners of the Fan Favorite Award.

