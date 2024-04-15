Firebirds Host Party on the Plaza to Celebrate 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are hosting a Party on the Plaza, this Tuesday, April 16th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Acrisure Arena to celebrate the Firebirds' second consecutive trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs. Fans are invited to come to the Ticketmaster Box Office to purchase tickets without additional online fees for Round 2 home games as well as enjoy a variety fun activities, music, shop for new playoff merchandise, and more!

Tickets for all postseason home games can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster, or by stopping by the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Tuesday or 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

WHO: The Coachella Valley Firebirds

WHAT: Party on the Plaza to Celebrate Second Consecutive Trip to Playoffs

WHEN: Tuesday, April 16th, 2024 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHERE: The Plaza at Acrisure Arena

LIMITED TICKETS LEFT FOR REMAINING HOME GAMES

After tomorrow, the Firebirds have only two home games left in the regular season: this Wednesday, April 17th at 7 p.m. as Coachella Valley hosts the Tucson Roadrunners for KUNA Night at The Firebirds and $5 Beer Night and Sunday, April 21st at 3 p.m. for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Acrisure. All fans in attendance will receive a "Thank You Fans!" rally towel and there will be special giveaways throughout the game. Visit Ticketmaster to get your tickets now!

TICKET UPGRADE

Looking to enhance your experience for a Firebirds game? Upgrade any ticket for access to The Compound, the newest VIP space at Acrisure Arena offering fans access to a stunning outdoor space featuring private bar, food, exclusive Firebirds merchandise options, covered seating, firepits along with access to a variety of backyard games from putt-putt and pickleball to cornhole and bocce ball and more! Upgrade options are available at the game or.

Don't miss a moment of Coachella Valley Firebirds' hockey! Flex and group tickets are available for the remaining home games. For more information click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

Get a jump on the 2024-25 Firebirds season with season tickets on sale now! In addition to all Firebirds home games, season ticket members will have access to the 2025 AHL All Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29, along with special events, gifts, and more! Click HERE to learn more about securing your seat for next season!

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

