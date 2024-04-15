Hunter McDonald Signs Entry-Level Contract

April 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Hunter McDonald

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has signed defenseman Hunter McDonald to a two-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. McDonald is currently playing with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on an AHL PTO (Professional Try-Out) contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

McDonald, 21, made his professional debut on March 22 with Lehigh Valley against Bridgeport and has played in nine games with the Phantoms recording two assists.

He totaled six points on one goal and five assists in 23 games during the 2023-24 season with Northeastern University of the Hockey East. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of Fairport, N.Y., led the Huskies in PIM and ranked second in blocked shots (52). He tallied a career-high five shots on Feb. 16 at UMass Lowell and recorded a season-high six blocked shots twice, both against Boston University, on Jan. 9 & Jan. 30. He missed 14 games from Oct. 8-Dec. 9 due to injury.

McDonald was selected by Philadelphia in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He scored 2-18-20 and 88 PIM in 58 career games with Northeastern University in two seasons (2022-24). He was named Hockey East's 2022-23 Best Defensive Defenseman and to the All-Rookie Team. He was also named Hockey East Defender of the Week twice during the 2022-23 season and named Northeastern's Rookie of the Year. Prior to his commitment to the Huskies, he registered 6-13-19 and 183 PIM in 90 career games with Omaha and Chicago of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in two seasons (2020-22).

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continue their Push for the Playoffs, presented by Provident Bank. The Phantoms have a Magic Number of one point to clinch a postseason berth and next play at the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday.

The regular season concludes with a pair of home games on Saturday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday at 3:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, April 19 (7:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Saturday, April 20 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, April 21 (3:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers - Our Valley, Our Home Day - End of Regular Season!

