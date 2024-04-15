Brown, Millman, Zmolek to Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the following transactions:

Mason Millman (D) and Will Zmolek (D) have been reassigned by the Philadelphia to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL

Matt Brown (F) has been recalled by Lehigh Valley from Reading

Millman, 22, has played in 14 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 0-4-4. In 40 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of four different seasons he has scored 0-8-8. With the Reading Royals this year, the London, Ontario native has scored 7-19-26 and also became the franchise leader in career points by a defensemen having scored a combined 23-73-96 in 143 career games in the ECHL. Millman was a Round 4 selection of the Flyers in 2019 out of the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL.

Zmolek, 24, has played in five games with the Phantoms recording two assists. He has also played in 50 games with Reading scoring 4-7-11 including an overtime winning goal this past Friday against the Orlando Solar Bears.

He also played in three games with the Phantoms at the end of last season. In 2022-23, he served as an alternate captain and collected 21 points on four goals and 17 assists in 36 games with Bemidji State University of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) in a year in which he was also a Hobey Baker Award nominee. His father, Doug Zmolek, played 467 games over eight seasons in the NHL (1992-2000) with San Jose, Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Brown, 24, is a rookie from Wood Bridge, NJ who has played in 12 games with the Phantoms with two assists. He was leading the Royals in scoring at the time of his recall to the Phantoms in February with 13-28-41 in 38 games played while also representing Reading in the ECHL All-Star Game.

Brown joined the Phantoms on April 13, 2023 on an ATO and newly signed AHL contract. The Boston University product was First-Team Hockey East and a Second-Team All-American in 2022-23 while helping the Boston Terriers to their first Frozen Four appearance since 2015.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continue their Push for the Playoffs, presented by Provident Bank. The Phantoms have a Magic Number of one point to clinch a postseason berth and next play at the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday.

The regular season concludes with a pair of home games on Saturday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday at 3:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, April 19 (7:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Saturday, April 20 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, April 21 (3:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers - Our Valley, Our Home Day - End of Regular Season!

