$2 Beer (+Soft Drinks) for Friday Reg. Season Home Finale

April 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Rockford IceHogs regular season home finale is this Friday. April 19 and it's another $2 Beer Friday for the Hogs' 7 p.m. showdown with the Chicago Wolves. Fans can enjoy $2 Budweiser, Bud Light, or Busch Light cans or $2 soft drinks, plus the first 2,500 fans will receive an IceHogs team photo.

The IceHogs have already punched their ticket to the postseason and have won 18 of their last 22 games as they take aim at finishing as high as the #2 seed for the Central Division playoff bracket. Fans are encourage to pack the BMO Center Friday night to experience the final regular season home game and cheer on the IceHogs as they gear up for a postseason run.

