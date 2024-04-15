Ads Set Home Playoff Dates

April 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Central Division Champion Milwaukee Admirals announced today their home playoff dates for the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals at Panther Arena.

Game 3: Wednesday, May 8th at 7 pm

*Game 4: Friday, May 10th at 7 pm

*Game 5: Sunday, May 12th at 5 pm

*If necessary

The Admirals will take on the winner of a best-of-three play-in series between the Manitoba Moose and Texas Stars which will take place the week of April 22nd. Coincidently those are the two teams the Admirals topped in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

As the division champs, the Admirals have the choice of playing the first two games of the series at home or the final three. With either opponent the first two games will be on the road for Milwaukee. Those dates and times will be determined after the conclusion of the Texas-Manitoba series.

The Admirals wrap up the regular season with three games this week beginning with Wednesday, April 17th at 7 pm against the Manitoba Moose.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.