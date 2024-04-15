B-Sens Bring Battle for North's Final Playoff Spot into Final Week of Regular Season

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were able to tighten their grip on the final Calder Cup Playoff spot in the AHL's North Division, picking up four-of-six points over a three-game road trip to Toronto and Rochester last week. With just three games remaining in the regular season, the B-Sens magic number to clinch a playoff spot is four. Here's a recap of last week's results, as Belleville prepares to host Syracuse and Laval this week, before visiting Laval on the weekend to finish the regular season.

Wednesday April 10, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Toronto Marlies - 2 (OT)

The Belleville Senators got back in a playoff spot in the American Hockey League's North Division thanks to a 3-2 come-from-behind, overtime road win, against the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday night. Wyatt Bongiovanni was the late-game hero, scoring the game-tying goal in the third period and then the overtime winner. Josh Currie also scored for Belleville, while Leevi Merilainen picked up the win in net stopping 27 of 29 shots he faced.

Friday April 12, 2024: Belleville Senators - 6 @ Rochester Americans - 3

The Belleville Senators earned a fifth consecutive win and tightened their grip on the final playoff spot in the North Division with a 6-3 win over the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena on Friday night. Defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo scored twice, while Wyatt Bongiovanni, Zack Ostapchuk, Josh Currie and Tyler Kleven all found the net as well.

Saturday April 13, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Rochester Americans - 8

The Belleville Senators have battled through plenty of adversity this season and they had to do the same again in Rochester on Saturday night, though they fell 8-2 to the Americans. Belleville was playing without their top three defensemen, with Dillon Heatherington, Jacob Larsson and Max Guenette all out, as they finished a three-game road trip. Wyatt Bongiovanni scored for the third straight game for Belleville, while Kyle Betts also tallied. Kevin Mandolese and Leevi Merilainen split time in net in the loss.

PLAYOFF PIC

The B-Sens begin the new week still in possession of the fifth and final playoff spot in the North Division and will look to nail that down through their final three games this week. Belleville sits at 76 points, two points ahead of Laval (who they play twice this week) and three points ahead of Utica. The Senators also trail fourth-place Toronto by four points. The easiest way for Belleville to achieve playoff qualification would be to win their two home games to start the week, Wednesday against Syracuse for the season's final Winning Wednesday and Friday against Laval, on Fan Appreciation Night.

If Belleville fails to pick up points in either of those two games, they'll need to defeat the Rocket on the road on Saturday to qualify. You can get in-depth information on the entire Calder Cup Playoff picture by visiting the AHL's Daily Playoff Primer.

STANDINGS AS OF APR.8/24

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 17, 2024 vs Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m. (Winning Wednesday)

Friday April 19, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Game presented by BOQRMB)

Saturday April 20, 2024 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m.

