Blue Jackets Assign Trey Fix-Wolansky, Malcolm Subban to Monsters

April 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Trey Fix-Wolansky and goaltender Malcolm Subban to Cleveland. In 11 appearances for Columbus this season, Fix-Wolansky registered 2-1-3 with two penalty minutes and added 24-34-58 with 42 penalty minutes and a +17 rating in 55 appearances for the Monsters. Subban went 0-1-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average (GAA) and .914 save percentage (S%) in one appearance for the Blue Jackets this season and added a record of 0-3-0 with a 4.56 GAA and .853 S% in four appearances for Cleveland. Subban also made 31 appearances for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds this year, posting a record of 11-14-4 with a 2.94 GAA and a .907 S%.

A 5'7", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 24, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 26 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Fix-Wolansky supplied 4-2-6 with two penalty minutes and contributed 84-113-197 with 175 penalty minutes in 221 career appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-24. A 2023-24 AHL All-Star, Fix-Wolansky is Cleveland's all-time franchise leader in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (25), and game-winning goals (14). Named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2022-23, Fix-Wolansky set the Monsters' single-season franchise scoring record with 71 points that season.

Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

A 6'2", 217 lb. left-catching native of Toronto, ON, Subban, 30, was selected by the Boston Bruins in the first round (24th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and went 36-34-9 with three shutouts, a 3.10 GAA and .898 S% in 87 career NHL appearances for Boston, the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, and Columbus spanning parts of nine seasons from 2014-22 and 2023-24. In 206 career AHL appearances for the Providence Bruins, Rockford IceHogs, Rochester Americans, Springfield, and Cleveland, Subban went 89-78-29 with eight shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and .911 S% spanning parts of eight seasons from 2013-17 and 2021-24.

Prior to his professional career, Subban went 64-42-6 with eight shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .921 S% in 118 career OHL appearances for the Belleville Bulls spanning parts of four seasons from 2009-13. Subban was named to the 2012-13 OHL Third All-Star Team and the 2010-11 OHL First All-Rookie Team. Subban also represented Canada at the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

