Blackhawks Assign Del Mastro to Rockford

April 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Ethan Del Mastro to the Rockford IceHogs.

Del Mastro, 21, made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks last Friday against the Nashville Predators. He also appeared in Chicago's game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

The blueliner is tied for 16th in scoring amongst AHL defensemen with 37 points (7G, 30A), and he is tied for third in scoring amongst rookie defensemen.

The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center on Friday with puck drop at 7 p.m.

