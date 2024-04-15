Ville Husso Recalled from Conditioning Loan

April 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Ville Husso

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

With a 25-save shutout on Jan. 26 against the Belleville Senators, Husso became just the third goalie (Jimmy Howard in 2016-17; Alex Nedeljkovic in 2022-23) to earn a shutout during a conditioning stint with the Griffins and the first of those to do it in his Grand Rapids debut. Husso became the ninth goaltender to appear for the Griffins during a conditioning stint. In the AHL, the Helsinki, Finland, native has a 51-54-16 overall record in 130 games to go along with a 2.68 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. Husso has competed in 19 games with Detroit this season and possesses a 3.55 goals against average, a .892 save percentage and a 9-5-2 record. Husso's last game was on Feb. 13 against the Edmonton Oilers before being placed on the injured reserve list for the second time this season. Last campaign, the 29-year-old suited up for a career-high 56 games with the Red Wings and notched a career-best 26 wins to go along with a 3.11 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. Throughout five NHL campaigns from 2017-24, Husso has a 69-40-16 ledger in 132 contests with a 3.01 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. Husso was selected with the 94th overall pick by St. Louis in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

