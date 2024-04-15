Roadrunners Announce WhiteOut Tour for 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners have announced dates for their 2024 WhiteOut Tour leading up to the Road to the Calder Cup.

Leading up to the team's home opener on Wednesday, April 24; the Roadrunners, Mascot Dusty and the teams Rally Runners will be all over Tucson distributing exclusive WhiteOut bracelets, that will only be available at Whiteout Tour stops, giving away tickets to lucky fans and more with Roadrunners Community Partners.

In addition, the team is inviting businesses, organizations and clubs to enter to win Dusty's Dozen through April 21 to win 12 tickets to game one and 12 WhiteOut Cookies that will be personally delivered by Dusty at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Lucky.

The first Whiteout Tour Stop will take place Tuesday, April 16 at 11 a.m. with the Grand Opening of Roadrunner Coffee Co. at 50 W Congress in Downtown Tucson. The complete 2024 WhiteOut Tour schedule is listed below.

2024 WHITEOUT TOUR SCHEDULE

Tuesday, April 16; Roadrunner Coffee Co.: 11 a.m.

50 W. Congress Downtown Tucson

Wednesday, April 17; Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Watch Party: 7 p.m.

Roadrunners at Coachella Valley

7315 N Oracle Road

Thursday, April 18; Just Sports: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

20-Percent off entire purchase with purchase of two playoff game tickets

Just Sports (Tucson Mall)

Just Sports (Park Place Mall)

Friday, April 19; Beyond Bread: 12 p.m.

3026 N Campbell Ave

Roadrunners Vs San Jose 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday, April 20; YMCA Healthy Kids Day: 10 a.m.

Pima County Community Center - Address: 7770 N. Shannon Rd.

Roadrunners Vs San Jose 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Monday, April 22; University of Arizona Mall: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Special Playoff Ticket College Offer

Tuesday, April 23; Tucson Arena Box Office: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Playoff Ticket Flash Sale

Tuesday, April 23; Tucson Appliance Company 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

4229 E. Speedway BLVD

Roadrunners Happy Hour Live Remote Broadcast from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1450AM.

Wednesday, April 24; Good Morning Tucson: 5 a.m. - 7 a.m.

KGUN-9 Live Inside Tucson Arena Before Game One

Closed to general pubic, but fans watching will have chances to win.

Playoff Game One at 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Thursday, April 25; Pima County Fair With 92.9 The Bull and 93.7 KRQ: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

11300 S. Houghton Road

Friday, April 26; Playoff Game 2 at Tucson Arena: 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27; Children's Day Festival with AZ Bilingual: 11:30 a.m.

200 S 6th Avenue

The Roadrunners will host all games in the Best-of-Three series at Tucson Arena starting on Wednesday, April 22 with the opponent still to-be-determined.

FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE

Wednesday, April 24 7 p.m.

Friday, April 26 7 p.m.

**Sunday, April 28 7 p.m.

**If Necessary

Single Game Playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE

Playoff Passes that include the same seat for every playoff game at significantly discounted prices can be purchased HERE

With three games left in the regular season, Tucson holds a 41-23-3-2 record and currently sits in second place in the Pacific Division. The Roadrunners have guaranteed that they will finish no worse than third in the Division for the regular season.

Arizona's Playoff Hockey Tradition returns as the Roadrunners and their fans will Whiteout Tucson Arena for all postseason action while the team dresses in their Black Kachina jerseys for all home playoff games.

