Roadrunners Announce WhiteOut Tour for 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners have announced dates for their 2024 WhiteOut Tour leading up to the Road to the Calder Cup.
Leading up to the team's home opener on Wednesday, April 24; the Roadrunners, Mascot Dusty and the teams Rally Runners will be all over Tucson distributing exclusive WhiteOut bracelets, that will only be available at Whiteout Tour stops, giving away tickets to lucky fans and more with Roadrunners Community Partners.
In addition, the team is inviting businesses, organizations and clubs to enter to win Dusty's Dozen through April 21 to win 12 tickets to game one and 12 WhiteOut Cookies that will be personally delivered by Dusty at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Lucky.
The first Whiteout Tour Stop will take place Tuesday, April 16 at 11 a.m. with the Grand Opening of Roadrunner Coffee Co. at 50 W Congress in Downtown Tucson. The complete 2024 WhiteOut Tour schedule is listed below.
2024 WHITEOUT TOUR SCHEDULE
Tuesday, April 16; Roadrunner Coffee Co.: 11 a.m.
50 W. Congress Downtown Tucson
Wednesday, April 17; Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Watch Party: 7 p.m.
Roadrunners at Coachella Valley
7315 N Oracle Road
Thursday, April 18; Just Sports: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
20-Percent off entire purchase with purchase of two playoff game tickets
Just Sports (Tucson Mall)
Just Sports (Park Place Mall)
Friday, April 19; Beyond Bread: 12 p.m.
3026 N Campbell Ave
Roadrunners Vs San Jose 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)
Saturday, April 20; YMCA Healthy Kids Day: 10 a.m.
Pima County Community Center - Address: 7770 N. Shannon Rd.
Roadrunners Vs San Jose 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)
Monday, April 22; University of Arizona Mall: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Special Playoff Ticket College Offer
Tuesday, April 23; Tucson Arena Box Office: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Playoff Ticket Flash Sale
Tuesday, April 23; Tucson Appliance Company 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
4229 E. Speedway BLVD
Roadrunners Happy Hour Live Remote Broadcast from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1450AM.
Wednesday, April 24; Good Morning Tucson: 5 a.m. - 7 a.m.
KGUN-9 Live Inside Tucson Arena Before Game One
Closed to general pubic, but fans watching will have chances to win.
Playoff Game One at 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)
Thursday, April 25; Pima County Fair With 92.9 The Bull and 93.7 KRQ: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
11300 S. Houghton Road
Friday, April 26; Playoff Game 2 at Tucson Arena: 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 27; Children's Day Festival with AZ Bilingual: 11:30 a.m.
200 S 6th Avenue
The Roadrunners will host all games in the Best-of-Three series at Tucson Arena starting on Wednesday, April 22 with the opponent still to-be-determined.
FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE
Wednesday, April 24 7 p.m.
Friday, April 26 7 p.m.
**Sunday, April 28 7 p.m.
**If Necessary
Single Game Playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE
Playoff Passes that include the same seat for every playoff game at significantly discounted prices can be purchased HERE
With three games left in the regular season, Tucson holds a 41-23-3-2 record and currently sits in second place in the Pacific Division. The Roadrunners have guaranteed that they will finish no worse than third in the Division for the regular season.
Arizona's Playoff Hockey Tradition returns as the Roadrunners and their fans will Whiteout Tucson Arena for all postseason action while the team dresses in their Black Kachina jerseys for all home playoff games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2024
- Blue Jackets Assign Trey Fix-Wolansky, Malcolm Subban to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- B-Sens Bring Battle for North's Final Playoff Spot into Final Week of Regular Season - Belleville Senators
- $2 Beer (+Soft Drinks) for Friday Reg. Season Home Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Signs Bemidji State Defenseman Kyle Looft to Amateur Tryout - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: April 15th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Jose's Danil Gushchin Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Hunter McDonald Signs Entry-Level Contract - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Brown, Millman, Zmolek to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Announce WhiteOut Tour for 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ville Husso Recalled from Conditioning Loan - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Assign Del Mastro to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Atlantic Division Race Comes Down to the Wire - Charlotte Checkers
- Ads Set Home Playoff Dates - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Roadrunners Announce WhiteOut Tour for 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs
- Roadrunners Announce First Round Playoff, Whiteout Schedule
- Roadrunners Clinch Playoff Home Ice with 2-1 Win
- Game #69: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Open Series With 4-3 Win Over Colorado