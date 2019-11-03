Testy Affair Goes to the Moose
November 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (3-7-0-0) won their second straight game against the Grand Rapids Griffins (5-4-1-1) in a 7-4 victory on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.
Less than 35 seconds into the first period, tensions boiled over from Saturday's matchup as JC Lipon and Givani Smith dropped the gloves. Their exchange resulted in a game misconduct and both forwards were ejected. Seth Griffith scored the first goal of the afternoon on a give-and-go play from Andrei Chibisov making the score 1-0. Midway through the period, Cameron Schilling put away a slick pass from Leon Gawanke giving the Moose the 2-0 advantage. With just over two minutes remaining in the frame, the Griffins got within one on a goal from Ryan Kuffner.
Just over three minutes into the second period, Jansen Harkins found the loose puck in the crease making the game 3-1. Midway through the period, Griffith scored his second of the night on the man advantage assisted by Chibisov and Kristian Vesalainen. The Griffins chipped away at the Moose lead as Matthew Ford put the puck past Mikhail Berdin making the score 4-2. Just over a minute later, the Griffins struck again with a goal from Chris Terry making the score 4-3.
To start the third period, Terry completed the comeback for the Griffins and scored a power play goal tying the game 4-4. The Moose did not give the Griffins any more offensive opportunities only allowing two shots on net in the third period. Midway through the third frame, Schilling scored the game-winning goal on the power play assisted by Ville Heinola and Harkins. The Griffins pulled Filip Larsson with four minutes remaining in the third period allowing Sami Niku to score on the empty net making the score 6-4. With 30 seconds on the clock, Griffith scored another empty netter picking up a hat trick in the 7-4 Moose victory.
Quick Hits
Seth Griffith posted a hat trick, finishing the night with four points (3G, 1A)
Cameron Schilling appeared in his 500th career AHL game and picked up two goals
Ville Heinola scored his first AHL point (1A)
Jansen Harkins finished the weekend with eight points (7A, 1G) What's Next?
The Moose hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Nov. 6. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.
