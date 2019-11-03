Late Flurry Foils Wolves

ROCKFORD, Illinois - Dylan Sikura scored three goals in a six-minute stretch of the third period to rally the Rockford IceHogs to a 7-4 victory over the Chicago Wolves in Illinois Lottery Cup action Sunday afternoon.

Defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Jimmy Schuldt and forwards Lucas Elvenes and Reid Duke scored for the Wolves (6-5-1-0), who surrendered the chance for a sixth win in their last seven games that would have pulled them within two points of first place in the AHL's Central Division.

Sikura's hat trick highlighted a four-goal spree that transformed a 4-2 Wolves lead at the third period's midpoint into a 6-4 IceHogs advantage with 3:20 to go.

The Wolves seized the early lead on Whitecloud's power-play tally 11:59 into the game. Keegan Kolesar's cross-ice pass set Whitecloud's one-timer blast from the left circle that served as his first goal of the season and gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

Elvenes came through with his fifth goal of the year at 14:27 to make it 2-0. His pull-and-drag move fooled an IceHogs defender and got him into the slot. Elvenes tried to dish to a teammate breaking to the net, but it went off a skate and back to Elvenes for a deft backhand.

The Wolves pushed their lead to 3-0 at 5:51 of the second. Elvenes spun away from an IceHogs forward along the boards, then spied Schuldt breaking to the left circle for a whistled wrister that beat goaltender Collin Delia on the glove side.

Schuldt's first professional goal doubled as forward Paul Cotter's first professional point - and sparked a spree where each team scored two goals in a four-minute, 48-second span.

Rockford (5-5-0-0) got on the board with center Jacob Nilsson's redirect, but Duke responded with a backhand from close range to restore a 4-1 Wolves lead at 9:48. IceHogs forward MacKenzie Entwistle capped the flurry with a goal at 10:51 to cut the margin to 4-2.

Dylan Sikura's power-play goal pulled Rockford within 4-3 with 9:18 remaining, then Brandon Hagel roofed a shot from close range to forge the 4-4 tie with 7:53 to go. Sikura's one-timer from the right faceoff dot with 6:23 left gave Rockford its first lead.

Sikura wrapped up his hat trick when his brother, Tyler, fed him just outside the crease for a quick shot at 16:40. Reese Johnson added an empty-netter with 22 seconds left to make it 7-4.

Delia (2-3-0) finished with 21 saves while Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk (2-3-0) stopped 16 of 22 shots.

The Wolves wrap up their five-game road trip at 10:30 a.m. Thursday against Iowa. Chicago returns to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, to face Manitoba as part of Military Appreciation Weekend. To get the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

