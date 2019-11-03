Skinner Stones Ontario in 4-1 Condors Win
November 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (5-5-1; 11pts) swept the Ontario Reign (6-2-2; 14pts) by a 4-1 score on Saturday. G Stuart Skinner stopped 42 of 43 shots and LW Tyler Benson scored twice in the win. Bakersfield is home on Friday and Saturday.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Tyler Benson (1st) on a rebound; Assists: Currie, Malone; Time of goal: 5:03; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (2nd) shifted in tight off a face-off; Assist: Hebig; Time of goal: 11:47; BAK leads, 2-0
CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (3rd) blast from the point on the power play; Assists: Yamamoto, Marody; Time of goal: 13:15; BAK leads, 3-0
SHOTS: BAK- 20, ONT - 12
SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: Benson (2nd) on the power play from the top of the left-wing circle; Assists: Jones, Iacobellis; Time of goal: 10:55; BAK leads, 4-0
SHOTS: BAK - 12, ONT - 10
THIRD PERIOD
REIGN GOAL: F Rasmus Kupari (2nd) spoiled the shutout on a deflection; Assists: Sodegran, Clague; Time of goal: 18:32; BAK leads, 4-1
SHOTS: BAK- 8, ONT - 21
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Skinner (BAK) 2. Benson (BAK) 3. Bouchard (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/5; ONT - 0/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 40; ONT - 43
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (4-1-1; 43/42); ONT - Petersen (6-2-2; 40/36)
The 20 first period shots were the most the Condors have had in a single period this season
RW Josh Currie's assist was his 99th in a Condors sweater
D Caleb Jones has five points (2g-3a) in six games
D Evan Bouchard had three points on the weekend (1g-2a)
G Stuart Skinner's 42 saves was a regular season career high
Scratches: Shane Starrett, Jakob Stukel, Vincent Desharnais, Joe Gambardella, Cody Corbett, Dmitri Samorukov, Nolan Vesey
