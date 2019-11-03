Specialty Teams Push Gulls to 5-2 Win over Eagles

SAN DIEGO, CA. - The San Diego Gulls scored two power-play goals and added a shorthanded tally to defeat the Colorado Eagles, 5-2 on Saturday. San Diego would build a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play, as goaltender Anthony Stolarz collected his second consecutive victory in net, stopping 27 of the 29 shots he faced in the contest. Jacob MacDonald and Colin Campbell provided the goal scoring for Colorado.

An early power play would lead to the game's first goal, as Gulls forward Daniel Sprong would take advantage of a screen in front of Eagles goalie Hunter Miska by snapping a shot into the back of the net to give San Diego a 1-0 edge just 2:04 into the contest.

The deficit would grow deeper when a faceoff win for the Gulls would set up defenseman Brendan Guhle to step into a slapshot from the blue line and light the lamp to extend San Diego's lead to 2-0 at the 15:10 mark of the first period.

Another Gulls power play would lead to another San Diego goal, as forward Isac Lundestrom fielded a cross-slot pass in transition and wired a shot past Miska to give the Gulls a 3-0 lead with 3:32 left in the opening frame.

Still trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes of play, Colorado would finally get on the board when Jacob MacDonald unfurled a wrister from between the circles that would beat Stolarz and trim the deficit to 3-1 at the 7:21 mark of the second period.

The Gulls would be slapped with a penalty after MacDonald's goal, setting the Eagles up with their third power play of the night. However, it would be San Diego forward Alex Broadhurst who would capitalize when he raced down the ice shorthanded and slid the puck past Miska, pushing the Gulls lead to 4-1 with 11:53 remaining in the middle frame.

San Diego would take a 4-1 advantage into the third period of action and they would quickly build upon it when forward Chase De Leo skated across the blueline and fired a wrister that would elude Miska and grow the Gulls lead to 5-1 just 51 seconds into the final frame.

Colorado would cut into that lead when Campbell found a rebound in the slot and fed the puck into the net to slice San Diego's advantage to 5-2 at the 11:57 mark of the third period.

The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Gulls scored on two of their three opportunities on the man-advantage. Shots in the contest were even at 29 apiece.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles return home to face the Ontario Reign on Tuesday, November 5th at 7:05pm MT at Budweiser Events Center.

