Loss to Bakersfield Ends Reign Streak

The Ontario Reign saw their five-game point streak come to an end with a 4-1 defeat at Toyota Arena against Bakersfield. Forward Rasmus Kupari ended Stuart Skinner's shutout bid with less than two minutes remaining, with Johan Sodergran tallying the primary assist on the play for his first career professional point.

Date: November 2, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK112BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK112Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK112PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (6-2-2-0)

BAK Record: (5-5-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 1 -- 1

BAK 3 1 0 -- 4

Shots PP

ONT 43 0/4

BAK 40 2/5

Three Stars -

1. Stuart Skinner (BAK)

2. Tyler Benson (BAK)

3. Evan Bouchard (BAK)

W: Stuart Skinner (4-1-1)

L: Cal Petersen (6-2-2)

Next Game: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 vs. Colorado - 6:05 PM @ Budweiser Events Center

