Wolf Pack Recall Forward Ryan Dmowski from Maine

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has recalled forward Ryan Dmowski from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Dmowski, a rookie out of U. Mass-Lowell who hails from East Lyme, CT, has one goal and four assists for five points, along with eight penalty minutes and a +6, in six games with Maine. Those numbers tie him for second on the team in assists, plus/minus and PIM, and for fourth in points.

Dmowski, who is 22 years old and stands 6-0 and weighs 218 pounds, was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack April 4, 2019. He skated in ten games with the Wolf Pack at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, following the completion of his college career. Dmowski scored one goal and added three assists for four points in AHL action, while serving four penalty minutes and putting 22 shots on net. In 37 games with U. Mass-Lowell as a senior, Dmowski notched a team-leading 14 goals, along with nine assists for 23 points, good for second on the team, plus 16 penalty minutes.

In 132 career contests over four seasons as a River Hawk, Dmowski tallied 37 goals and 30 assists for 67 points, along with 54 PIM.

Prior to his college career, and one year in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers, Dmowski played three seasons (2011-12 through 2013-14) of prep school hockey at The Gunnery in Washington, CT.

RYAN DMOWSKI'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2015-16 UMass-Lowell H-East 26 4 9 13 16 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 UMass-Lowell H-East 34 8 1 9 10 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 UMass-Lowell H-East 35 11 11 22 12 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 UMass-Lowell H-East 37 14 9 23 16 -- -- -- -- --

Wolf Pack AHL 10 1 3 4 4 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Maine ECHL 6 1 4 5 8

