Sabres Recall Pilut, Amerks Bring up Luukkonen

Rochester Americans defenseman Lawrence Pilut

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres (NHL) have recalled defenseman Lawrence Pilut from the Rochester Americans (AHL). Amerks goaltender Andrew Hammond will travel with the Sabres for the 2019 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden. In a corresponding move, Amerks General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Pilut, 23, earns his first recall of the season to Buffalo after recording a goal and five assists in eight games with Rochester to begin the 2019-20 campaign. Last season, Pilut, a native of Tingsryd, Sweden, split time between the Amerks and Sabres in his first campaign in North America. In 33 games with Buffalo, he recorded six points (1+5) while also collecting 26 points (4+22) in 30 appearances with Rochester.

Luukkonen returns to Rochester after making 25 saves in his season debut with Cincinnati this past Saturday night against Brampton. The contest also served as his ECHL debut. Last season, Luukkonen was named the OHL's MVP and top goaltender after posting a 38-11-2-2 record in 53 games with the Sudbury Wolves. Luukkonen led the league in in both wins (38) and shutouts (6). Additionally, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound netminder, he earned his first professional win after stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced in his pro debut at Belleville on Apr. 14.

