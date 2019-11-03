Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Luke Witkowski to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Luke Witkowski to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Witkowski, 29, has appeared in 12 games with the Lightning this season, posting a goal and three points to go along with 13 penalty minutes. The Holland, Michigan native ranks tied for second on the Bolts for penalty minutes. He has played in 131 career NHL games, recording a pair of goals and 13 points to go along with 162 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound forward has played in 218 career American Hockey League games, all with Syracuse from 2012 through 2017, notching seven goals and 39 points to go along with 524 penalty minutes.

Witkowski was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the sixth round, 160th overall, at the 2008 NHL Draft.

