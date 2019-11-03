Crunch Edged by Bears, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Hershey Bears, 4-2, tonight at Giant Center.

The Crunch earned four of a possible six points suffering one loss in a three-in-three weekend. The team now sits at 5-3-2-0 on the season.

Goaltender Spencer Martin turned aside 20-of-23 in net for the Crunch, while Pheonix Copley recorded the win with 18 saves between the pipes for the Bears. Syracuse went 0-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Bears opened scoring 5:42 into the game. Mike Sgarbossa threw the puck towards the net from the left-wing boards for Matt Moulson to redirect in. Bobby Nardella tallied the secondary helper.

The Crunch evened the score during a 2-on-1 rush at 15:54. Daniel Walcott sent the puck ahead to clear the zone. It was picked up by Ross Colton who came in down the left wing and fed Danick Martel to score from the right circle.

Hershey quickly responded and went back on top with 1:59 remaining in the first period. After Chris McCarthy centered the puck from beyond the goal line, Moulson netted his second of the night from between the circles.

The Bears doubled their lead 4:53 into the middle stanza when Beck Malenstyn shoveled in a rebound. Martin Fehervary and Christian Djoos tallied the assists.

Syracuse climbed back within one halfway through the third period. Conacher turned and one-timed a feed from Cameron Gaunce in the high slot. Colton made it a multi-point game with a secondary assist.

Sgarbossa then hit the empty net just before the final horn to give Hershey the 4-2 win.

The Crunch host the Belleville Senators this Friday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Ross Colton recorded his first multi-point game since March 9 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...The Crunch penalty kill is 16-for-16 in the last four games.

