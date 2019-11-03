Monsters Overwhelm Checkers in 5-1 Win
November 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters defeated the Charlotte Checkers 5-1 Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 7-3-0-1 and are currently tied for fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 15 points.
Cleveland claimed a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from defensemen Doyle Somerby and Dillon Simpson, but Charlotte answered with a marker from Steven Lorentz in the second frame to cut the Monsters lead in half. Cleveland scored three unanswered goals to secure the win starting with Andrew Peeke converting on a shorthanded opportunity to close out the second period followed Paul Bittner and Justin Scott adding tallies in the final frame. Veini Vehvilainen stopped 22 shots to help provide Cleveland the win while Charlotte's Anton Forsberg had 23 stops in the loss.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 1 2 - - 5
CHA 0 1 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 28 0/3 4/4 23 min / 6 inf
CHA 23 0/4 3/3 11 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen W 22 1 3-2-0
CHA Forsberg L 23 5 4-1-0
Cleveland Record: 7- 3-0-1, T-4th North Division
Charlotte Record: 4-5-1-0, 7th Atlantic Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS *
Next Game:
The Monsters hit the road to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday with a school day game at 11:00 a.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
