Heat Earn Point in Saturday Battle

November 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat battled to another overtime contest on home ice on Saturday, ultimately falling by a 4-3 final to the Tucson Roadrunners on Stick It to Cancer Night. It was a back-and-forth affair with the Roadrunners never trailing but never being able to pull too far ahead, Stockton pulling even at 1-1, 2-2 and 3-3 with goals from Buddy Robinson, Byron Froese and Adam Ruzicka's first as a pro. The Heat appeared to pull ahead in the final minute as Glenn Gawdin muscled a puck into the back of the net, but the score was waved off to goalie interference. Tucson's Brayden Burke then potted the game-winning power play goal just 25 seconds into overtime. The contest pushes Stockton's point streak to six games as they prepare to hit the road for two games next weekend against the Roadrunners.

GOALIES

W: Ivan Prosvetov (40 shots, 37 saves)

OTL: Artyom Zagidulin (31 shots, 27 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Ivan Prosvetov (37 svs), Second - Brayden Burke (GWG), Third - Michael Bunting (1g,1a)

Final Shots: STK - 40, TUC - 31

Power Plays: STK - 1-4, TUC - 2-7

- Buddy Robinson lit the lamp for the fifth time in six games in the first period, a power play goal. The Heat entered tonight's game 6-0 on the year when Robinson scores.

- Brandon Davidson's assist on Robinson's goal extended his point streak to six games (1g,5a).

- Byron Froese stretched his point streak to four games with his second-period marker. The captain has six points (4g,2a) over Stockton's last six games.

- Adam Ruzicka recorded his first professional goal, tying the game at three in the third period.

- Stockton has played past regulation in its last three home contests.

- The Heat ride a six-game point streak into next weekend's games.

UP NEXT

Stockton has a six-day layoff before traveling to Tucson for a pair of games against the Roadrunners and will return home for a Monday matinee on Nov. 11 - a 1 p.m. puck drop against San Diego.

