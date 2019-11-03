Coyotes Recall Chaput from Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Michael Chaput from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 27-year-old Chaput has registered 5-1-6 and four penalty minutes (PIM) in nine games with the Roadrunners this season. The veteran forward has collected 98-138-236 and 268 PIM in 350 career AHL games and helped the Lake Erie Monsters win the 2016 AHL Calder Cup.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound native of Montreal, QC has recorded 6-16-22 and 76 PIM in 167 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens.

Chaput was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (89th overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

