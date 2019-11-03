Barracuda Doomed by Tucson's Big Third

The San Jose Barracuda (4-4-0-1) donned specialty jerseys for Hockey Fights Cancer at the SAP Center on Sunday afternoon but fell victim to a four-goal third period by the Tucson Roadrunners (8-3-0-0) (Arizona Coyotes) in a 5-3 loss

PLAYER NOTES

Andrew Shortridge (1-2) suffered the loss for San Jose allowing four goals on 22 shots

Joachim Blichfeld (3) scored just 38 seconds into the game, which marks the Barracuda's quickest goal of the season

Antti Suomela (1) registered his first point of the season with a power-play goal in the second period

Lean Bergmann notched his first multi-assist game of his AHL career

Former Barracuda forward Jon Martin scored in his return to San Jose after signing with Tucson in the offseason

Barracuda gave up a season-high four goals in third period

