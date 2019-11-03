Barracuda Doomed by Tucson's Big Third
November 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (4-4-0-1) donned specialty jerseys for Hockey Fights Cancer at the SAP Center on Sunday afternoon but fell victim to a four-goal third period by the Tucson Roadrunners (8-3-0-0) (Arizona Coyotes) in a 5-3 loss
PLAYER NOTES
Andrew Shortridge (1-2) suffered the loss for San Jose allowing four goals on 22 shots
Joachim Blichfeld (3) scored just 38 seconds into the game, which marks the Barracuda's quickest goal of the season
Antti Suomela (1) registered his first point of the season with a power-play goal in the second period
Lean Bergmann notched his first multi-assist game of his AHL career
Former Barracuda forward Jon Martin scored in his return to San Jose after signing with Tucson in the offseason
Barracuda gave up a season-high four goals in third period
