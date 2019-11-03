Chimuelos Score Eight in Win over Stars

Los Chimuelos de San Antonio (San Antonio Rampage) celebrate a goal

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Darren Abate) Los Chimuelos de San Antonio (San Antonio Rampage) celebrate a goal(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Mike Vecchione scored two goals as part of an eight-goal Chimuelo outburst at the AT&T Center on Saturday night, as Los Chimuelos de San Antonio (6-2-3) rolled to an 8-2 win over the Texas Stars (3-7-2) two sweep their home-and-home weekend series.

Seven different Chimuelos scored goals, with the Chimuelos' eight goals one shy of the franchise record.

In the first of three Chimuelos games this season, San Antonio improved to 4-0-1 on home ice.

Texas struck first just 3:01 into the first period when John Nyberg found a rebound in the slot and beat goaltender Ville Husso for his first goal of the year. The Rampage are now 4-0-2 when surrendering the first goal.

Austin Poganski evened the score at 10:29 of the first period with his second goal of the season, and his second power play goal in as many games, finishing a one-timer off a Nolan Stevens feed in the left circle. Poganski has points in six of his last seven games.

San Antonio took its first lead at 13:04 of the first on Nathan Walker's eighth goal of the season, with Walker crashing the net after an Andreas Borgman shot hit the post. Walker fell in the crease and nudged the puck over the goal line, a goal that was held up after an official review.

Walker is tied for third in the AHL in goal-scoring.

With 48 seconds left in the first period, Klim Kostin added to the lead with a power play goal on a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger for Kostin's second of the season.

The Stars cut the lead to a goal at 10:41 of the second period on a Nicholas Caamano goal, his first of the season. Just 1:07 later, Cam Darcy finished a rebound for his first Chimuelos goal. At 19:07 of the second, Vecchione made it 5-2 with his sixth of the season off a cross-ice feed from Jordan Nolan.

Vecchione has two multi-goal games in his last four outings and five goals in his last four games.

Vecchione scored his second at 4:14 of the third, a redirection of a Joey LaLeggia shot to make it 6-2 and chase Oettinger from the game. Jake Dotchin made it 7-2 with his first as a Chimuelo at 5:12, and Tanner Kaspick tallied his second at 12:18.

The eight goals scored were the most the Chimuelos have ever scored against the Stars. San Antonio has now won three straight against Texas.

Nick Lappin had three assists, while Derrick Pouliot and Stevens had two assists. Jordan Kyrou, making his season debut, had two assists.

The Chimuelos have power play goals in nine of 11 games this season.

The Rampage return to the ice at the AT&T Center on Friday night for their first meeting of the season with the Milwaukee Admirals and a celebration of the 25th anniversary of professional hockey in San Antonio. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Poganski (2); Walker (8); Kostin (2); Darcy (1); Vecchione (6,7); Dotchin (1); Kaspick (1)

Ville Husso: 28 saves on 30 shots

Power Play: 2-for-3

Penalty Kill: 4-for-5

THREE STARS:

1) Mike Vecchione - SA

2) Nick Lappin - SA

3) Klim Kostin - SA

