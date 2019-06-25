Taco Truck Throwdown 9: August 17

FRESNO, Calif. - Headline entertainment and ticketing details have been announced for Taco Truck Throwdown 9. Once again presented by La Tapatia Tortilleria, Inc., this year's event is scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno. Lasting from 3 p.m. to Midnight, the headline entertainment has been revealed: Hip hop legends Warren G and Too Short, as well as Kumbia Kings, melding cumbia, R&B and hip hop styles. As usual, over 30 of Fresno and the Central Valley's finest taco trucks are expected to participate, competing for both judges' and people's choice trophies.

Individual tickets for TTT9 are currently on sale for $30, by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com or the Chukchansi Park ticket office during usual business hours and Fresno Grizzlies home games. VIP ticketing is on sale as well:

Ultimate VIP Package ($199) includes: Admission to Taco Truck Throwdown 9, 20 taco vouchers, taco delivery service provided by OrdrSlp, access to a private area with unlimited beer, soda and water and a TTT9 T-shirt.

As in past years, taco vouchers ($2.50) must be purchased and exchanged for tacos at each individual truck. Items beyond tacos may be purchased at participating trucks, using either cash or card (if applicable).

Approximate set times for Warren G and Kumbia Kings are to be announced. Local music acts including "The Box," Cumbiatron, Teezzy Radio, Down4U and La Marcha will perform throughout the duration of the event, in addition to entertainment by Lucha Extreme Wrestling.

"The World Taco-Eating Championship" will also return to Chukchansi Park on August 17, the third consecutive year the champ will be crowned at Taco Truck Throwdown. The World Taco-Eating Championship is governed by Major League Eating, the same sanctioning body which oversees the July 4 Hot Dog Eating Championship at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. Champions crowned in Fresno include Joey Chestnut (2017) and Geoff Esper (2018), two nationally known titans of the competitive eating circuit. Several world-ranked competitive eaters will once again participate in this year's event. In 2017 Chestnut, ranked number one in the world, downed 92 carne asada tacos in eight minutes to take the title. It's only fitting such an event take place in the "Taco Capital of The World."

Additional partners for Taco Truck Throwdown 9 include "Taco Grande" sponsors Jarritos and Coca-Cola, "Taco Loco" sponsor Don Julio Tequila, and "Taquito" sponsors Granville Homes, Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau, Party City, Sleep Number, Save Mart and Wells Fargo. The media partner for TTT9 is iHeartMedia. While pairing the event with a Friday Fresno Grizzlies home game may return in future years, Taco Truck Throwdown 9 will be limited to Saturday's all-day festival. Nevertheless, new-for-2019 Fresno Tacos merchandise and on-field apparel is currently available at the Fresno Grizzlies Team Store, FresnoGrizzlies.com and will be available at TTT9 as well.

