Chihuahuas Unveil Stars and Stripes Jerseys for GECU Independence Day Celebration

EL PASO - As part of America's birthday celebration, the Chihuahuas announce the unveiling of the Stars and Stripes jersey to be worn during the July 1st, 2nd and 3rd GECU Independence Day Celebration games.

The jerseys will accompany the best fireworks in El Paso beginning with the addition of a postgame Fireworks Spectacular on July 1st & 2nd and an extended postgame fireworks program on July 3rd.

Made by OT Sports, the jerseys showcase the patriotic red, white & blue colors. The Chihuahuas will auction the game-worn Stars and Stripes jerseys on July 3rd, with proceeds benefiting the Borderland 100 Club of El Paso.

The New Era 59FIFTY fitted Stars and Stripes cap, which made its initial debut in 2008, can be seen across Minor and Major League Baseball during the Independence Day weekend around the country.

Season Seat Holders will be granted early entry into Thursday's Chihuahuas game with the option to purchase the cap beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Chihuahuas Team Shop on Durango. The cap will be made available to ticketed fans at 6 p.m. when gates open. Sales will open to the general public on Friday morning, June 28th at 10 a.m. at the Chihuahuas Team Shop. Limited quantities of caps are available.

Independence Day weekend is part of a five game series versus the Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals) starting on Saturday, June 29. Saturday will feature a Fireworks Spectacular!

During the GECU Independence Day Celebration, the Chihuahuas will continue to offer their day of the week promotions as well as GovX.com savings for active duty military, veterans, first responders and government officials.

The nine game homestand kicks off with a four game series versus the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) and concludes with a five game slate versus the Fresno Grizzlies, the Washington Nationals affiliate. This will be the first time the Nationals affiliate will visit El Paso.

A complete list of specials and promotions for the nine game homestand is listed below. Promotions are subject to change.

Advanced purchase for the homestand is encouraged. Purchasing early also gives fans a savings versus walk-up prices. Fans can buy tickets at EPChihuahuas.com or in person at the Durango or Santa Fe Box Offices. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Triple-A All-Star Game and Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby will be held at Southwest University Park on July 8th and July 10th, respectively. Individual tickets and bundled packages for both events are available and on sale now, but are going fast. Group leaders are able to purchase a group to the All-Star Game and/or the Home Run Derby. Supplies are limited so fans are encouraged to buy now so as not to miss out on these once-in-a-lifetime events. Tickets can be purchased at the Southwest University Park box offices, at epchihuahuas.com or by calling (915) 533-BASE.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. RIVER CATS | TUESDAY, JUNE 25 | GATES: 6 P.M.

- Youth Baseball Night: We're celebrating Little Leaguers complete with a pregame parade!

- Taco Tues and Brews presented by Isabella Foods: $2 12-ounce Estrella Jalisco, $2 Picadillo tacos available at Chico's Cantina. Specials are available until 2.5 hours after gates open or 8:30 p.m.

- Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save!: Active duty military, veterans, first responders and government employees can enjoy a 25% savings on all Monday through Thursday games (excluding April 4 and July 3). The 25% off ticketed rate are located in Zones E, L, D, and K via GovX.com or in person with valid ID at either of the Southwest University Park box office locations.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. RIVER CATS | WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 | GATES: 6 P.M.

- Diablos Soft Tee Giveaway: The first 1,500 guests through the gates with paid admission will receive a free Diablos Soft tee, while supplies last! Limit one per person.

- Swim Night: Make a splash and dive into our Swim Night!

- Diablos Days: The Chihuahuas will have a new look for Wednesday's Diablos Days as they bring back the Diablos' "Chile D" Pepper logo worn by the El Paso Double-A team from 1999-2004.

- Seniors Eat Free: Seniors, 60 years of age or older, can enjoy a free jumbo hot dog meal with valid ID.

- Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save!: Active duty military, veterans, first responders and government employees can enjoy a 25% savings on all Monday through Thursday games (excluding April 4 and July 3). The 25% off ticketed rate are located in Zones E, L, D, and K via GovX.com or in person with valid ID at either of the Southwest University Park box office locations.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. RIVER CATS | THURSDAY, JUNE 27 | GATES: 6 P.M.

- EP Dri-Fit Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,500 guests through the gates with paid admission will receive a free El Paso Dri Fit shirt, while supplies last! Limit one per person.

- Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center: $2 hot dogs; $2 12oz Budweiser or Bud Light; $2 12oz Margaritas; $2 24oz Pepsi soft drinks; Thrifty Thursday ends 2.5 hours after gates open.

- Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential: A salute to our military, veterans and first responders.

- Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save!: Active duty military, veterans, first responders and government employees can enjoy a 25% savings on all Monday through Thursday games (excluding April 4 and July 3). The 25% off ticketed rate are located in Zones E, L, D, and K via GovX.com or in person with valid ID at either of the Southwest University Park box office locations.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. GRIZZLIES | FRIDAY, JUNE 28 | GATES: 6 P.M.

- Fetch the Fun Fri-Yay: Family fun entertainment for the family! We're having loads of fun with $2 Bud or Bud Light & $2 Margarita specials. Specials end 2.5 hours after gates open.

- Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save!: Active duty military, veterans, first responders and government employees can enjoy a 25% savings on all Monday through Thursday games (excluding April 4 and July 3). The 25% off ticketed rate are located in Zones E, L, D, and K via GovX.com or in person with valid ID at either of the Southwest University Park box office locations.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. GRIZZLIES | SATURDAY, JUNE 29 | GATES: 6 P.M.

- Night of Royalty: You are cordially invited to our Royalty Night where princes and princesses will be in attendance! We encourage everyone to dress in their best royal outfit! PLUS! Nine royal princesses and two princes will be in attendance for pictures!

- Fireworks Spectacular Saturday: It's the best fireworks show in the Southwest choreographed to popular Princess Movies!

EL PASO MARGARITAS vs. FRESNO TACOS | SUNDAY, JUNE 30 | GATES: 5 P.M.

- Special Guest Appearance Roy Williamsï»¿: MVP Vodka Founder and Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver, Roy Williams, will be signing autographs on the concourse from 6:05-6:45 p.m. this Sunday, June 30th!

- El Paso Margaritas vs Fresno Tacos: We're making this a night of fun! As part of the celebration, there will be $2 Margaritas and $2 Tacos until the end of the seventh inning!

- Pepsi Family Four Pack: Available for purchase online at epchihuahuas.com or in person at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office. The PFFP includes four (4) tickets in Zone K and $7 of loaded value per ticket equivalent to a hotdog, a Pepsi soft drink and a value size popcorn. Pepsi Family Four Pack will be sold based on availability. It can only be redeemed the night of the designated game and is valid on the purchased date.

- Kids Day Sunday: Kids day is centered on area youth! Sunday's includes a turn around the bases postgame and more!

- Kids Run the Bases Postgame: Kids 12 and under get to take a turn around the bases postgame presented by The Hospitals of Providence.

- Chico Kids Club presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers: Kids Eat Free for members of Chico's Kids Club every Sunday presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers.

- Field of Dreams! Report to the promotions booth upon entry.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. GRIZZLIES | MONDAY, JULY 1 | GATES: 6 P.M.

- GECU Independence Day Celebration: There is no better way to celebrate America than with a Chihuahuas baseball game! Join us as we kickoff the GECU Independence Day Celebration on Monday!

- Mini Flag Giveaway: The first 2,000 fans in attendance with paid admission will receive a free mini flag while supplies last. Limit one (1) per person.

- Fireworks Spectacular: It's the best fireworks show in the Southwest choreographed to America's best patriotic tunes!

- Military Monday presented by Prudential: Active duty military personnel and veterans with valid military ID may receive jumbo hot dog meal (Jumbo Hot Dog, 24oz Pepsi Soft Drink, French Fries) redeemable at Monchi's or Rio Grrrande Grill.

- Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save!: Active duty military, veterans, first responders and government employees can enjoy a 25% savings on all Monday through Thursday games (excluding July 3rd). The 25% off ticketed rate are located in Zones E, L, D, and K via GovX.com or in person with valid ID at either of the Southwest University Park box office locations.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. GRIZZLIES| TUESDAY, JULY 2 | GATES: 6 P.M.

- GECU Independence Day Celebration: There is no better way to celebrate America than with a Chihuahuas baseball game! Join us as we kickoff the GECU Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday!

- Mini Flag Giveaway: The first 2,000 fans in attendance with paid admission will receive a free mini flag while supplies last. Limit one (1) per person.

- Fireworks Spectacular: It's the best fireworks show in the Southwest choreographed to America's best patriotic tunes!

- Taco Tues and Brews presented by Isabella Foods: $2 Picadillo Hard Shell Tacos and $2 Estrella Jalisco; specials end 2.5 hours after gates open.

- Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save!: Active duty military, veterans, first responders and government employees can enjoy a 25% savings on all Monday through Thursday games (excluding April 4 and July 3). The 25% off ticketed rate are located in Zones E, L, D, and K via GovX.com or in person with valid ID at either of the Southwest University Park box office locations.

CHIHUAHUAS vs. GRIZZLIES | WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 | GATES: 6 P.M.

- GECU Independence Day Celebration: There is no better way to celebrate America than with a Chihuahuas baseball game! Join us as we kickoff the GECU Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday!

- Mini Flag Giveaway: The first 2,000 fans in attendance with paid admission will receive a free mini flag while supplies last. Limit one (1) per person.

- Fireworks Spectacular: It's the best fireworks show in the Southwest choreographed to America's best patriotic tunes!

- Stars and Stripes Jersey Auction: The Chihuahuas are partnering up with local company, Text to Engage in their third jersey auction of 2019! The Chihuahuas will don the Stars & Stripes specialty jerseys and you can take one home! The mobile and silent auctions will begin at 6 p.m. and will conclude on the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Winners will be escorted on to the field postgame to receive the game-worn jersey from the respective player/coach*. Guests who would like to place a bid must be 18 years of age or older. For silent auction jerseys: it is the discretion of the El Paso Chihuahuas to decide the winner of the auction. Payment is due prior to the end of the game to be eligible to receive the jersey. Rude or disruptive behavior will not be tolerated. *There may be unforeseen circumstances in which the player may be unavailable postgame at which time we will do our best (do not guarantee) to reconnect at a later time. For questions, please contact Angela Olivas at (915) 242-2012.

- Seniors Eat Free: Seniors, 60 years of age or older, can enjoy a free jumbo hot dog meal with valid ID.

- Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save!

