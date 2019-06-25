Sounds Return Home Saturday for Five-Game Homestand

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Tennessee Park on Saturday, June 29 to begin a five-game homestand. The Sounds will host the Oklahoma City Dodgers for all five games from June 29-July 3.

Below is a preview for the five-game homestand:

Saturday, June 29 vs. Oklahoma City - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.

Faith and Family Worship Night - Join the Sounds for a night of worship and baseball at First Tennessee Park. Josh Wilson performs a pre-game concert near the Family Fun Zone with worship set to begin at 6:00. Fans attending Faith and Family Worship Night can receive a $2 ticket discount by ordering tickets online.

Sunday, June 30 vs. Oklahoma City - 6:15 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Alternate Red Jersey Replica Giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health to the first 1,000 adults and 1,000 kids

Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Postgame Kids (12 & under) Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee.

Monday, July 1 vs. Oklahoma City - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

American Flag Tank Top Giveaway presented by Advance Financial to the first 2,000 fans

Kroger Plus Monday - Score a "Family 4-Pack" that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office. Offer is subject to availability.

Tuesday, July 2 vs. Oklahoma City - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Fans can bring their four-legged friend to First Tennessee Park every Tuesday in 2019. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit the Mutt Nation Foundation. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on 5th Avenue. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Great American Club Level All-You-Can-Eat Cookout - Tickets start at $60 for a Club Level ticket and includes a ticket to the game, all-you-can-eat buffet on the Budweiser Deck, Budweiser and Bud Light draft beer, soda, water & tea, commemorative Sounds sunglasses and exclusive access to the Brauer Club Lounge. The all-you-can-eat-buffet is available from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and beer is available until last call.

Field Suite Ticket Offer - On July 2 only, fans have an opportunity to purchase Field Suite tickets as an individual. Enjoy access to climate-controlled suites and sit in the closest seats to home plate First Tennessee Park offers.

Wednesday, July 3 vs. Oklahoma City - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

All fans win on Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi at First Tennessee Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates are guaranteed a free prize.

Independence Day postgame fireworks celebration presented by Nashville International Airport.

The Sounds will wear their military jerseys to honor all men and women, past and present, serving in the United States military.

Great American Club Level All-You-Can-Eat Cookout - Tickets start at $60 for a Club Level ticket and includes a ticket to the game, all-you-can-eat buffet on the Budweiser Deck, Budweiser and Bud Light draft beer, soda, water & tea, commemorative Sounds sunglasses and exclusive access to the Brauer Club Lounge. The all-you-can-eat-buffet is available from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and beer is available until last call.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games - subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

The Nashville Sounds' media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, iHeartRadio, WSMV News 4, FOX 17 News, 96.3 JACK fm and Mix 92.9.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

