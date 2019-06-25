OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 25, 2019

New Orleans Baby Cakes (42-35) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-45)

Game #76 of 140/Home #36 of 70 (11-24)

Pitching Probables: NO-RHP Dustin Beggs (6-3, 4.52) vs. OKC-RHP J.D. Martin (NR, -.--)

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their homestand and open a four-game series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during New Orleans' first trip to OKC this season...The Dodgers have lost four straight games and look to avoid tying their longest losing skid of the season tonight.

Last Game: Memphis scored in five different innings in a 9-6 win against the Dodgers Monday night in the series finale at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC cut Memphis' lead to one run in the eighth inning, scoring four runs on two homers before the Redbirds tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth. The Redbirds took the game's first lead. Edmundo Sosa led off the game with a triple, then scored on a RBI double by Adolis Garcia for a 1-0 Memphis lead. Two more runs scored on a throwing error by Dodgers catcher Rocky Gale in the second inning. Zach Reks hit a two-run homer out to right field in the third inning to cut Memphis' lead to 3-2. Rangel Ravelo scored on a wild pitch in the fifth and Lane Thomas later drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in another run. Memphis scored twice more in the seventh via Tyler O'Neill's RBI single and when Irving Lopez hit into a fielder's choice for a 7-2 lead. Reks hit another two-run homer out to right field in the eighth. Cameron Perkins followed with a single before Edwin Ríos hit a two-run homer out to left-center field to cut Memphis' lead to 7-6. The Redbirds gained some breathing room in the ninth when O'Neill led off with a solo homer and another run scored on a fielding error by Dodgers shortstop Angelo Mora. Dodgers starting pitcher Dennis Santana (2-5) was charged with the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) and six hits. Memphis reliever Chris Ellis (2-2) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with one walk and four strikeouts in the win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: J.D. Martin starts for the Dodgers after joining the team from Double-A Tulsa...Martin has made 12 starts for the Drillers this season, going 2-6 with a 5.75 ERA over 67.1 innings with 36 walks against 54 strikeouts. He most recently started June 8 against Arkansas, allowing five runs and seven hits over 4.2 innings with three walks and three K's. He was charged with the loss in Tulsa's 6-0 defeat...At the time his transfer to OKC, Martin's 54 strikeouts and 12 starts ranked second-most among Drillers pitchers...Earlier this season he was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the period ending May 5 after he pitched a season-high 7.0 innings against Midland May 2. He allowed no runs and two hits and racked up a season-high seven K's...Martin spent the entire 2018 season with Double-A Montgomery (Tampa Bay) while working as a knuckleball pitcher. He posted a 8-10 record in 25 games (22 starts) with 4.49 ERA in 124.1 innings, leading the team in starts and innings and was tied for the team lead in wins...The 2019 season is Martin's 17th in professional baseball. He was originally selected by Cleveland with the 35th overall pick in the 2001 MLB Draft out of Sherman E. Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, Calif. Martin made his Major League debut July 20, 2009 with Washington and has made 24 career Major League appearances...Tonight is his first career appearance against New Orleans. The only previous PCL action of his career came as member of the New Orleans Zephyrs in 2012.

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 3-5 2018: 9-7 All-time: 181-159 At OKC: 95-72

The Dodgers and Baby Cakes meet for their third series this season, but first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...New Orleans won the last series between the teams May 21-24, 3-1. OKC won the series opener at the Shrine on Airline before New Orleans won the final three games of the set. The series marked the final time the teams will meet at the Shrine on Airline, as the New Orleans franchise is relocating to Wichita next season...So far the Baby Cakes have outscored the Dodgers, 60-33, while batting .295 and holding OKC to a .176 team average. Three of New Orleans' five wins have been by eight runs...OKC won the 2018 series between the teams, 9-7, and has now won four of the last five season series against the Baby Cakes...The Dodgers went 6-2 against New Orleans in OKC during the 2018 season, including a four-game series sweep April 13-16 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Home-Less: Halfway through their home schedule, the Dodgers are now 11-24 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, putting them on pace to finish 22-48. Since Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark opened in 1998, the team has only had a losing season at home twice in 21 seasons (2003, 2007). The team's fewest home wins occurred in 2007, when the RedHawks went 34-38...Their 11 home victories are the fewest in Triple-A and tied for the second-fewest among the 120 full-season teams in the Minors...With last night's defeat, the Dodgers have now lost at least four straight home games for the fourth time this season. The Dodgers are 3-9 over their last 12 home games and have an 8-21 mark over the last 29 home games...OKC has an overall -81 run differential at home and -77 over the last 29 games...OKC has allowed at least five runs in 25 of the last 30 home games, and at least seven runs in 17 of the last 30 home games. The team's current 6.41 ERA at home is fifth-highest in the Minors...In 2018, the Dodgers didn't lose their 24th home game until Aug. 10 (34-24) and lost 29 home games for the entire season.

I Came in Like a Rek-ing Ball: Zach Reks continued his hot hitting last night, finishing with two home runs and collecting four RBI. It marked his second career multi-homer game and first since April 29, 2018 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga at Lancaster...Reks is now tied for first in the PCL with nine home runs this month, while his 26 RBI and 61 total bases each rank second in the league...Reks has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, batting .389 (28x72) with 11 multi-hit games, eight homers and 24 RBI. He has also hit safely in 19 of his last 20 starts, going 34-for-91 (.374) with nine home runs, six doubles and 29 RBI...Reks leads all Dodgers minor leaguers with 20 total homers and 57 total RBI between OKC and Double-A Tulsa over 67 games. Between 2017-18, Reks hit just seven homers and tallied 52 RBI over 135 games.

Dinger Details: Last night was the ninth time this season the Dodgers homered at least three times in one game. OKC has gone deep at least once in 21 of the last 24 games, totaling 39 homers during that time...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed 15 homers over the last six games after giving up 12 homers over the first 15 games of June. The bullpen has surrendered 10 of those 15 homers after not allowing any homers over the first 15 games of June.

Steady Eddie: Edwin Ríos connected on a team-high three hits last night, including his 13th homer of the season and fourth in the last eight games. He has five hits over his last two games and is 9-for-25 over his last six games with six RBI, three homers, a double and six runs scored.

Around the Horn: OKC has won three straight series openers, as well as eight of their last nine...Over Rocky Gale's last nine starts, he's 15-for-34 (.441) with six multi-hit games, five extra-base hits, eight RBI and five runs scored...OKC pitchers combined to allow a season-high 11 walks last night, including a season-high six by starting pitcher Dennis Santana. It was the team's highest single-game walk total since issuing 12 walks Aug. 31, 2015 against Iowa at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, which tied a club record...The Dodgers scored all six of their runs last night via three homers after tallying just four extra-base hits over the previous three games combined...Last night's game featured 385 pitches, 15 runs, 25 hits, 18 walks, 25 runners left on base (including the bases loaded five total times), two ejections and the teams combining to go 5-for-29 with runners in scoring position. The contest was completed in a crisp 3 hours, 47 minutes.

