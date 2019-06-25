Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (31-45) at Memphis Redbirds (33-44)

Game #77: Nashville Sounds (31-45) at Memphis Redbirds (33-44)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, ---) vs. RHP Anthony Shew (1-3, 5.17)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Joe Palumbo: 24-year-old Joe Palumbo starts for the Sounds in the series opener. The left-hander is making his Triple-A debut tonight despite already having two outings in the big leagues. The New York native has spent the majority of his 2019 season at Double-A Frisco where he is 0-0 with a 3.19 ERA in 11 games (10 starts). He has covered 53.2 innings and has allowed 43 hits and 25 walks to go along with 69 strikeouts. Palumbo has made starts for Texas on June 8 vs. Oakland and June 19 vs. Cleveland. In the two starts he's 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA. He has thrown 6.0 innings and has allowed 12 hits and 3 walks with 5 strikeouts. Palumbo's last outing was on the 19th against Cleveland in which he allowed 7 runs in 2.0 innings. He's currently listed as the #7 Rangers prospect by MLB Pipeline. The Rangers drafted him in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of St. John the Baptist (NY) High School.

Nashville vs. Shew: Memphis starter Anthony Shew faced the Sounds on May 12 in Memphis and got a no-decision. He worked 2.1 innings and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits. He faced the following active Sounds' hitters: Jett Bandy: 0-1; Zack Granite: 2-2, R; Andy Ibáñez: 1-1; Carlos Tocci: 1-1; Eli White: 1-2; Patrick Wisdom: 0-1, K.

Walking in Memphis: This four-game series against the Redbirds marks the final time these two teams will meet in 2019. Memphis leads the season series, 7 games to 5. The Sounds and Redbirds split the 8 games played in Nashville and the Redbirds won 3 of 4 games from May 11-14 at AutoZone Park. Of active Sounds, outfielder Zack Granite has had the most success against Memphis this year. In 12 games, Granite is hitting .280 (14-for-50) with 3 runs, 1 double, 1 home run, 5 RBI, 3 walks and 4 stolen bases.

Another W in the Series Column: The Sounds didn't notch their first series win this season until taking 4 of 5 games against Round Rock May 16-20. Since winning that series against the Express, Nashville is 4-4-1 in 9 series with an overall record of 18-19.

You Can Start Me Up: When Joe Palumbo gets the ball tonight in his Triple-A debut, he'll become the 13th starter the Sounds have used in 2019. Wes Benjamin leads the team with 14 starts, followed by Phillips Valdez' 13 and Seth Maness and Tim Dillard's 10 apiece. Through the first 76 games of the season, Nashville starters are 17-29 with a 5.41 ERA. They have averaged only 4.5 innings per start. In 344.2 innings, starters have allowed 391 hits and 117 walks to go along with 271 strikeouts. The 344.2 innings covered by starters in the 6th-fewest in the Pacific Coast League.

Reverse Home/Road Records: Both Nashville and Memphis have struggled in their home parks in 2019. Nashville is 12-24 at First Tennessee Park and Memphis is 13-27 at AutoZone Park. Both teams have played at least .500 ball on the road with the Redbirds checking in at 21-20 and the Sounds at 18-18 away from home.

Power Surge: Last night's 4-home run binge was the second of the series in New Orleans and third time overall (June 24 at New Orleans, June 21 at New Orleans, April 15 at San Antonio) in 2019. Nashville also hit 4 home runs in Friday night's come-from-behind 6-5 win over the Baby Cakes.

What's the word around Nashville?

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

.@nashvillesounds lineup for 6:35 CT series opener in Memphis (#STLCards). 3-2 so far on 9G trip. Joe Palumbo makes Sounds debut down from #Rangers, Heineman back on MLR, Lopes & Profar up from Frisco. Broadcast starts at 6:20 (info in pinned Tweet). #Rangers

Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST)

#Rangers OF Scott Heineman moves back to Triple-A @nashvillesounds tonight after rehab stint in AZ Rookie League.

Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST)

Other #Rangers farm moves: 2B Christian Lopes and 3B Juremi Profar have been promoted from @RidersBaseball to @nashvillesounds. Nashville SS Nolan Fontana has been released.

