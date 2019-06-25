Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (33-44) vs Nashville Sounds (31-45)

Memphis Redbirds (33-44) vs Nashville Sounds (31-45)

Tuesday, June 25 - 6:35 p.m. (CT) - AutoZone Park (10,000) - Memphis, Tennessee

Game #78 - Home Game #37 (12-24)

RHP Anthony Shew (1-3, 5.17) vs LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, 0.00)

BY THE NUMBERS

29 Number of extra-base hits by the Redbirds in five games against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. This accounted for 50.8 percent of all hits by the Redbirds in the series (57).

4 Consecutive wins by the Redbirds after last night's win. It is the third time the 'Birds have won four straight and first since May 1-5. It was also the second time they have won four straight in a single series (April 24-28 at Omaha).

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds open up a nine-game homestand with a four-game set against Nashville Sounds in the final meeting between the two clubs this season. The Redbirds carry a 7-5 advantage into this series, having won five of the last eight games against the Sounds. The Redbirds earned their fourth straight win last night with a 9-6 victory over the Dodgers, matching their season-high winning streak. Tyler O'Neill homered for the tenth time this season in his return from the Injured List and Drew Robinson also reached safely in four of five plate appearances in his return from the IL. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Anthony Shew is scheduled to make his tenth appearance and eighth start for the Redbirds and 12th start overall this season across all levels. In his last time out on Thursday at Oklahoma City in his second relief appearance of the season, Shew suffered the loss (5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 2 HR) in the Redbirds' 5-3 defeat to the Dodgers. It was his second consecutive outing of allowing two home runs and four runs. It was his first relief appearance since June 9 at Reno. His last start came on June 14 vs. Salt Lake, where he took no-decision (6.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 2 HR) in the Redbirds' 5-4 walk-off victory over the Bees in extra innings. Shew has made one start against the Sounds this season on May 12, taking no-decision (2.1, 6 H, 2 R/ER, 0 BB, 3 SO, 1 HR) in the Redbirds' 7-2 victory. He left his start early though injury after being struck in the arm by a line drive. In his first six Triple-A starts, Shew has allowed just 13 earned runs in 24.2 innings pitched. Before allowing a then season-high six hits with Memphis on May 12, Shew had allowed just four hits combined in his first two starts with the Redbirds and also struck out 12 batters. He was transferred from Double-A Springfield on April 29 where he went 1-2, 1.93 (6 ER/28.0 IP) over five starts. Shew has three quality starts, including quality starts in his last two Double-A outings. Overall, he has allowed three runs or fewer in all but two stars, including one earned run or less in six. The 25-year-old has fanned 68 and has issued just 26 walks in 66.1 innings across all levels this season. Shew has held opposing hitters to a .264 (69x261) average overall and has also held hitters to the tune of a .263 average (30x114) with runners on. The University of San Francisco product split time between Double-A Springfield and Advanced-A Palm Beach, going 10-9, 3.85 (67 ER/156.2 IP) in 27 G/GS. The Bookings, Ore., native is in his fourth professional season, spending all of them with the St. Louis organization.

The Sounds are slated to start left-hander Joe Palumbo in tonight's contest. The 24-year-old is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut and his 14th appearance overall this season across all levels. Palumbo has spent the bulk of this season at Double-A Frisco, going 0-0, 3.19 (19 ER/53.2 IP) in 11 games, 10 starts for the RoughRiders. Palumbo allowed one earned run in six of those outings and fanned at least five batters in all but one outing. In his last time out on Wednesday vs. Cleveland in his second Major League start, Palumbo suffered the loss (2.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R/ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 2 HR, 1 HBP) in the Rangers' 10-4 defeat to the Indians. He made MLB debut on June 8 vs. Oakland, where he took no-decision (4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R/ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 1 HR, 1 HBP) in the Rangers' 10-5 victory over the Athletics. Palumbo made just 11 appearances in 2018, missing the bulk of the season due to recovering from Tommy John Surgery he received in 2017. The Holbrook, N.Y., native is in his seventh professional season and has spent them all with the Texas organization. He entered the season ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the Rangers system by Baseball America.

HISTORY WITH NASHVILLE: Memphis has faced off against Nashville every year since 1998 and trail 163-182 in the all-time series. In those 21 seasons, the Redbirds have a winning record against the Sounds in just six seasons, the most recent coming in 2017. This year marks the first that the Sounds are the Rangers' top-affiliate, after spending the last four seasons as the Athletics' Triple-A club. The Redbirds went 8-8 against the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate (Round Rock) in 2018 and a dominant 14-2 in 2017.Their overall record against the Texas Triple-A affiliate is 161-178.

Memphis a winning record at AutoZone Park in just three seasons against the Sounds, the most recent coming in 2014 (5-3). Prior to that year, the last time the Redbirds had a winning record here in downtown Memphis against their in-state rivals was in 2005 (6-2).

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Drew Robinson and Lane Thomas were each on base four times, and every Memphis Redbird starting position player reached base at least once in a 9-6 win in the series finale with the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) Monday night in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Redbirds (33-44) have won four-straight games.

Edmundo Sosa led the Memphis offense with a three-hit game, and Tyler O'Neill and Robinson had two-hit outings. Thomas walked three times in addition to a double, and he also had an outfield assist at the plate. Kramer Robertson, the only Redbird starter without a hit, drew two walks and scored a run.

Sosa had his fifth triple of the season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the Pacific Coast League.

The Redbirds had a 7-2 lead before Oklahoma City (30-45) scored four times in the bottom of the eighth to tighten the lead to 7-6, but O'Neill led off to the top of the ninth with his 10th home run of the season. Pinch-runner John Nogowski then scored on an error to give Memphis a 9-6 advantage.

Chasen Shreve allowed a single in a scoreless bottom of the ninth to finish the victory.

Adolis Garcia jammed the box score with an RBI double, a walk, two runs scored, and two stolen bases.

Chris Ellis picked up the victory with 2.1 shutout innings in relief of Mike Hauschild. Ellis allowed three hits and struck out four.

OKLAHOMA CITY SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds took four of five games from the Oklahoma City Dodgers to win their second road series in their last three in their first visit to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season. After dropping the opening game on Thursday, the Redbirds rattled off four-straight wins, matching their season-high winning streak. This is the third time this season that the Redbirds have had a winning streak of at least four games and they are one win shy of matching their season-high of five straight road wins. It also marked the second time this season they had won four consecutive games in a single series, the last from April 24-28 at Omaha. One more win against the Dodgers in Oklahoma City will match a season-high for road wins for the 'Birds at OKC (5, 2013, 2000).

The Redbirds scored just 19 runs in the four games in their previous series vs. Las Vegas, the offense exploded for 39 runs and 57 hits in five games, collecting double-digits in the hit column in the final four games. The offense slugged a total of 10 home runs, including a season-high five on Friday, and collected 29 extra-base hits overall. Against Oklahoma City pitching, Memphis mashed their way to a .311 average (57x183) and had 17 players pick up multi-hit performances. The Redbirds averaged 11.4 hits per game and went 13-for-47 (.277) with runners in scoring position. Among Pacific Coast League American Conference teams, the Redbirds rank 3rd with a .293 average with runners in scoring position.

John Nogowski led the way for the Redbirds offensively in the series, going 8-for-16 (.500) with seven RBI. Six of his eight hits went for extra-bases and he had back-to-back games with three RBI on Saturday and Sunday. Nogowski extended his current hitting streak to a season-high nine games in the process. He had multi-hit games in three games of the series and he ranks T-2nd on the Redbirds with 16 multi-hit performances overall. Tyler O'Neill and Drew Robinson had immediate impacts in their return from the Injured List last night, going a combined 4-for-7 with two runs scored, two runs driven in and three walks. O'Neill launched his tenth home run of the year, a solo shot in the 9th, and now ranks 2nd on the team in that category after just 35 games played with the Redbirds this season. Robinson reached safely in four of his five plate appearances. In the Redbirds five-HR barrage on Friday, Yariel Gonzalez and Joe Hudson each hit a pinch-hit solo home run and would both homer in Saturday's contest as well. Hudson's eight long balls this season match his career high, set in 2014. Lane Thomas homered in consecutive at-bats in the sixth and seventh innings of Sunday's game for his first multi-HR game of the season. Thomas led all Cardinals minor leaguers in 2018 with 27 home runs. Before getting transferred back to Double-A Springfield yesterday, Conner Capel extended his hitting streak to eight games. He hit safely in each game he played during his first career Triple-A stint.

The 'Birds starting staff went 1-0, 3.91 (7 ER/16.1 IP) fanning 11 batters while issuing nine walks. Three of the five starters allowed no earned runs in their outing, but just one starter pitched past the 5.0 inning mark. They also allowed seven home runs and yielded an opponent's average of .241 (41x170). Jake Woodford snapped a stretch of three straight series without a quality start by tossing 7.0 scoreless frames, allowing just two hits in the Redbirds 5-0 shut-out victory on Saturday. That outing earned him PCL Pitcher of the Week honors for the first time in his career. Mike Hauschild made his first two starts since April 8, bookending the series. He allowed two earned runs in 6.2 innings of work and six hits. Alex Reyes continued where he left off from his start on June 18 by fanning two in the first, but departed through injury after one batter in the 2nd. He had recorded seven of his last nine outs via strikeout. The Memphis bullpen went 3-1, 4.09 (11 ER/24.2 IP) with 30 strikeouts. Chasen Shreve tossed 3.0 scoreless innings during the series, lowering his season ERA to 3.99. Jesus Cruz made his longest outing of the season on Sunday, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one batter to reach via hit by pitch.

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster moves were made prior to tonight's contest:

Daniel Ponce de Leon and Dominic Leone were both recalled by St. Louis, Seth Elledge and Junior Fernandez were transferred from Springfield and Alex Reyes was placed on the Injured List.

Ponce de Leon returns to St. Louis for his third Major League stint this season. He did not make an appearance for Memphis after he was optioned on Thursday. In his last start for the Cardinals on Wednesday against the New York Mets he took no-decision (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 6 SO).

Leone went 0-0, 4.19 (9 ER/19.1 IP) in 13 games during his first Triple-A stint of the year and is in line to make his first appearance for the Cardinals since May 16.

Elledge and Fernandez are making their first Triple-A stints of the season and Fernandez is slated to make his Triple-A debut in his first appearance. The pair have combined to go 4-4, 2.55 (21 ER/74.0 IP) in 53 games between Double-A Springfield and Advanced-A Palm Beach.

Reyes hits the IL for the second time this season after leaving his start on Sunday after experiencing right pectoral discomfort.

WOODFORD PCL PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Memphis Redbirds starting pitcher Jake Woodford has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for June 17-23, the league announced Monday.

Woodford earned the honor after throwing seven scoreless frames and allowing just two hits on Saturday's 5-0 Memphis win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) in Oklahoma City. He held the Dodgers to just two at-bats with runners in scoring position and he faced the minimum in four of his seven frames. It was also his seventh quality start of the season and his third in his last five outings.

In 15 starts for the Redbirds this season, Woodford is 5-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 87.2 innings. He has held opponents to just a .212 average against. Among PCL league leaders, he ranks 2nd in innings pitched, 3rd in ERA, 2nd in opponent's average and 5th in strikeouts.

NOGOWSKI ON A ROLL: After his 2-for-5, three RBI performance on Sunday, John Nogowski extended his season-high hitting streak to nine games. At the beginning of this stretch, Nogowski was batting .272 to go along with a .394 OBP and is now posting a season-high .309 average and a .419 OBP. He has six multi-hit games during this span and has drove in at least one run in eight of the nine games.

