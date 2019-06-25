Bees Claw Past Grizz

June 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees took the series finale against the Fresno Grizzlies 14-9 on Monday night.

The Grizzlies offense batted through their lineup and posted six runs in the first inning, but the Bees bounced back by plating seven runs after two innings of play to take a 7-6 lead. Both clubs traded runs in the next three frames and were knotted at 9-9. The momentum began to swing in the Bees favor in the sixth after Taylor Cole escaped a bases loaded situation and Taylor Ward hit a solo home run to break the tie giving Salt Lake a 10-9 advantage. In the next inning, the Bees collected four runs to add to their lead with two RBI-singles, a sacrifice fly and scoring off a wild pitch. Salt Lake pitching staff held Fresno scoreless for the last five innings of the game as Cole, Kaleb Cowart and Zac Ryan combined to strike out five and allowed just four hits over the final five frames.

Cole (3-0) took the winning decision after pitching three scoreless relief innings and striking out four batters. The Bees bats registered 14 runs on 16 hits with Ward leading the way, going 4-for-4 and homered for the third consecutive game. Jarrett Parker's franchise record six-game streak of hitting a home run game was snapped after he went 0-for-5, falling one short of the PCL record of 7. The top third of the Bees lineup of Ward, Matt Thaiss and Michael Hermosillo combined for nine hits and eight runs scored. Fresno took the season series nine games to seven. Over the 16 game season series the two teams combined for 284 runs on 368 hits.

The Bees homestand continues on Tuesday as the Reno Aces come to Salt Lake for a four game series. First pitch for all four games comes at 7:05 p.m. with Stingers throwback night on Tuesday and Utah Jazz night on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.