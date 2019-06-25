River Cats leave Las Vegas with series victory despite ugly finale

Las Vegas, Nevada - The Sacramento River Cats (39-37) dropped the series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators (42-34) by a score of 15-6, but leave town with their 12th series victory of the season.

River Cats starter Yoanys Quiala had a forgettable night, getting through just three innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits, including eight that went for extra bases. The Aviators continued their assault after Quiala departed, piling up 20 total hits in the game. Las Vegas scored in each of the first six innings, though the River Cats bullpen would slow them down over the final two.

Sacramento did smack four home runs on the night, but could not keep pace, picking up just three other hits in the game. Infielder Zach Green kept the River Cats in the game early on when he hit his 15th homer of the year, a go-ahead three-run blast to center field in the third inning. With three home runs in his last two games, Green moves into a tie with Mike Gerber for the team home run lead.

The River Cats will travel to El Paso, Texas tomorrow for the first time this season, opening up a four-game series against the Chihuahuas. Right-hander Ray Black (1-0, 5.40) will get the nod as the opener in game one of the series, making his sixth career start and first since 2015. The Chihuahuas will counter with righty Miguel Diaz (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Tyler Rogers worked a scoreless eighth inning on Monday night in his 159th career appearance for the River Cats, which moved him into third place all-time. He now trails only Ron Flores (185) and teammate Steven Okert (177).

- The Aviators' 15 runs tonight were the most allowed by the River Cats this season, topping the 12 runs they allowed on May 5 against the Reno Aces. The nine-run margin of defeat was also to largest this season, passing the 11-3 loss at the hands of these Las Vegas Aviators from April 11.

