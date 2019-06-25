Nashville Wins Series Opener in Memphis

MEMPHIS - After taking three-of-five games from New Orleans, Nashville won their series opener against Memphis, 10-4. The Sounds recorded 19 hits, setting a new team season-high. Zack Granite led the way with four hits.

The Redbirds scored first with two runs in the top of the first inning. The first run was scored on a balk by Joe Palumbo. Andrew Knizner hit an RBI single to get the second run in.

In his first game back on a rehab assignment, Scott Heineman hit a two-run homer to tie the game in the top of the second inning. Adam Moore hit an RBI single later in the inning to give the Sounds a 3-2 lead. Irving Lopez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second to tie the game 3-3.

Nashville went on to score five runs in the top of the third inning, bringing 11 batters to the plate. Both Matt Davidson and Christian Lopes hit RBI doubles to give the Sounds the first two runs. Juremi Profar, Adam Moore and Granite hit three consecutive RBI singles to give the Sounds the 8-3 lead.

Memphis scored one more time in the bottom of the third inning. Edmundo Sosa hit a solo home run to make it an 8-4 game. That would be all the Redbirds would score.

The Sounds stuck the dagger in the ninth inning scoring two more runs. Moore hit another RBI on a fielder's choice and Carlos Tocci hit an RBI single to make the final score 10-4. Taylor Guerrieri (2-1) earned his second win for the Sounds in relief.

Game two of the series begins at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow night. Right-hander Seth Maness (4-2, 3.72) will start for the Sounds while right-hander Harold Arauz (3-1, 5.58) will start for the Redbirds.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 8-4 win, the Sounds go to 32-45 on the season.

Juremi Profar made his Triple-A debut tonight and went 2-for-4. He hit .290 (78-for-269) with Double-A Frisco with 17 doubles, five home runs and 38 RBI before tonight.

Joe Palumbo, who is on Texas' 40-man roster, also made his Triple-A debut. He went 4.1 innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits and a walk with four strike outs. He earned no decision.

The Sounds had 19 hits tonight, setting their new season-high. They had 18 hits on June 22 at New Orleans.

Zack Granite matched a career-high four hits. He's achieved the feat four other times in his career, his last coming this season on May 8 at Oklahoma City.

Taylor Guerrieri, Kyle Bird and Josh Fields combined for 4.2 shutout innings out of the bullpen.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

