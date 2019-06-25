Swarmer, I-Cubs Calm Storm Chasers
June 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (43-35) used a three-run fourth inning to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers (37-41) 5-1 on Tuesday night at Principal Park. Iowa starter Matt Swarmer tied a career-high with 7.0 innings pitched to earn his fifth win of 2019.
The I-Cubs recorded three straight singles in the first inning off Omaha starter Arnaldo Hernandez (L, 1-5), with Phillip Evans driving in Jim Adduci to give Iowa an early 1-0 lead.
Omaha responded in the top half of the second with an infield single off the bat of Chase d'Arnaud to tie the game at one.
The I-Cubs reclaimed the lead in the fourth with an RBI double from Donnie Dewees that drove in Ian Happ. Dixon Machado brought in Dewees and Taylor Davis with a two-run RBI single to give Iowa a 4-1 lead. All three runs came across with two outs.
Robel Garcia gave the I-Cubs an insurance run with a solo blast over the scoreboard in right field to put the I-Cubs up 5-1 after six.
Swarmer (W, 5-7) gave the I-Cubs a quality start for his second-straight outing. He allowed one run on five hits, walked three and struck out one. Danny Hultzen and Craig Kimbrel pitched perfect eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to close out the I-Cub victory.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Matt Swarmer tied the longest outing by an I-Cubs pitcher this season. Swarmer had just two outings of 7.0+ innings coming into the 2019 season but now has gone 7.0 frames in his last two starts.
- 11 of Robel Garcia's 14 homers this season have been solo home runs.
- Dixon Machado has collected eight RBI over his last five games.
- I-Cub batters hit into a season-high four double plays.
Iowa continues the four-game series with Omaha on Wednesday on Party with Princesses Kids Night at Principal Park. First pitch is slated for 7:08 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
