Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Round Rock Express

Approaching 2,000: Missions Manager Rick Sweet is coming up on career win number 2,000. His 1,999 career wins are good for 12th all-time and are the second most among active managers. Sweet would become the 12th manager in MiLB history to accumulate 2,000 wins. Single-A South Bend's Buddy Bailey is the active wins leader with 2,108. Sweet has a career record of 1,999-1,891.

Homer Streaks: Infielder Lucas Erceg has homered in back-to-back games for the fifth time in his career. He also did so from August 9-11, 2016 while with Single-A Wisconsin, twice with Double-A Biloxi in 2018 from July 15-16 and July 26-27. He has homered in three consecutive games once in his career. He accomplished that feat from July 26-29, 2017 with Advanced-A Carolina. It is the eighth time this season a Missions player has homered in back-to-back games. Mauricio Dubon, Jake Hager, Keston Hiura (twice), Nate Orf have also done so while Trent Grisham and Corey Ray are the only Missions players to go deep in three straight ball games.

Give Him the Ball: The Missions have had lots of success this season but especially when Thomas Jankins takes the mound. San Antonio is 9-2 in games Jankins starts including each of the his last five and are scoring 5.3 runs per game in those contests. Jankins holds a 3.32 ERA in June, which is good for fifth in the PCL and his three wins this month are tied for second.

Monthly Records: San Antonio is close to setting a number of franchise records for a single month since 2005 when MLBAM began compiling statistics. [cid:image001.png@01D52B77.43776B60]

I-35 Series: The Missions and Express continue the season-long I-35 series tonight. The two teams have played half of the 16 scheduled games against each other and the Express currently lead the series 5-3 while San Antonio has a 2.5 game lead in the American Southern Division standings. The first team to nine wins takes home the coveted "Traffic Cone" trophy. San Antonio and Round Rock also met during their Texas League days from 2000-04.

