Syndergaard Starts, Aberdeen Finishes with 12-5 Win
August 26, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
CONEY ISLAND, NY - Noah Syndergaard returned to the mound for his first rehab stint with the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, in a 12-5 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds Thursday night at Maimonides Park.
Win: Watson (3-1) | Loss: Kisena (1-9) | Save: Farmer (6)
Cyclones HR: Bohanek (5)
Attn: 3,602
KEY PLAYS
Noah Syndergaard tossed the opening inning of the ballgame, allowing a leadoff home run to Lamar Sparks. After 16 pitches, throwing 12 for strikes and reaching 96 mph, the Mets rehabber hit a batter and struck out one.
Aberdeen added four runs to its total in the top of the seventh, taking a 9-4 lead. The rally against Brooklyn's Conner O'Neil was capped by Jean Carmona's two-run home run.
Down 3-1, Cristopher Cespedes hit a go-ahead three-run home run to push the lead to 4-3 in the top of the third. He added an RBI double in the seventh to extend the lead to 6-4.
Brooklyn erased a 1-0 lead, scoring three unanswered runs in the first and second inning. Cody Bohanek's two-run home run in the second inning gave the 'Clones a 3-1 advantage.
KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS
Noah Syndergaard: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Cody Bohanek: 2-4, double, home run, two RBIs, run
Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, double, run
Francisco Alvarez: 1-2, RBI, walk
Jaylen Palmer: 1-5, double, run
NEWS AND NOTES
Noah Syndergaad made the fourth Cyclones rehab appearance of his career, having made single stops in 2017, 2018, 2019 and Thursday night.
Ronny Mauricio 5-13 with three singles, a double, a triple, and a home run in the series against Aberdeen.
The Cyclones and IronBirds have split the first four games of this week's seven-game series. The Baltimore affiliate has won 10 of 14 games against Brooklyn.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones vs. Aberdeen IronBirds, Friday, 7 p.m. at Maimonides Park -- Coney Island, NY
Probables: RHP Luc Rennie (0-2, 5.95 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Young (0-1, 5.17 ERA)
Video: MiLB.tv
Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network
