Syndergaard Starts, Aberdeen Finishes with 12-5 Win

CONEY ISLAND, NY - Noah Syndergaard returned to the mound for his first rehab stint with the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, in a 12-5 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds Thursday night at Maimonides Park.

Win: Watson (3-1) | Loss: Kisena (1-9) | Save: Farmer (6)

Cyclones HR: Bohanek (5)

Attn: 3,602

KEY PLAYS

Noah Syndergaard tossed the opening inning of the ballgame, allowing a leadoff home run to Lamar Sparks. After 16 pitches, throwing 12 for strikes and reaching 96 mph, the Mets rehabber hit a batter and struck out one.

Aberdeen added four runs to its total in the top of the seventh, taking a 9-4 lead. The rally against Brooklyn's Conner O'Neil was capped by Jean Carmona's two-run home run.

Down 3-1, Cristopher Cespedes hit a go-ahead three-run home run to push the lead to 4-3 in the top of the third. He added an RBI double in the seventh to extend the lead to 6-4.

Brooklyn erased a 1-0 lead, scoring three unanswered runs in the first and second inning. Cody Bohanek's two-run home run in the second inning gave the 'Clones a 3-1 advantage.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Noah Syndergaard: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Cody Bohanek: 2-4, double, home run, two RBIs, run

Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, double, run

Francisco Alvarez: 1-2, RBI, walk

Jaylen Palmer: 1-5, double, run

NEWS AND NOTES

Noah Syndergaad made the fourth Cyclones rehab appearance of his career, having made single stops in 2017, 2018, 2019 and Thursday night.

Ronny Mauricio 5-13 with three singles, a double, a triple, and a home run in the series against Aberdeen.

The Cyclones and IronBirds have split the first four games of this week's seven-game series. The Baltimore affiliate has won 10 of 14 games against Brooklyn.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Aberdeen IronBirds, Friday, 7 p.m. at Maimonides Park -- Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Luc Rennie (0-2, 5.95 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Young (0-1, 5.17 ERA)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

