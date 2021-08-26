Hot Rods Game Notes

August 26, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







The Hot Rods tied the series with a walk-off win on Wednesday and look to take the series lead today.

Yesterday... Thanks to two homers from Eric Ostberg and a walk-off shot from Evan Edwards, the Hot Rods took down the Braves in extra-innings 8-6 on Wednesday. The offense got off to a slow start, with the first two runs of the game coming on Ostberg homers in the third and fifth innings. In the bottom of the eighth, the Hot Rods ignited for four runs to tie the game at six. In the 10th inning, Edwards stepped up to the plate with two outs and crushed a two-run homer to left, walking off with an 8-6 win.

Getting Close... With his 21st bomb of the year, Evan Edwards is tied for second place in single-season home runs in Hot Rods history. Edwards and Ronaldo Hernandez ('18) are tied at second place, just one behind franchise leader Derek Dietrich, who had 22 homers in 2011. Jordan Qsar is also within striking distance of the record. He is currently sitting in third place with 20 homers in 2021. Grant Witherspoon has put himself in fifth place with 18 homers this season.

First Time in a Long Time... With a loss on Tuesday, Bowling Green lost back-to-back games. This is the first time that the Hot Rods lost consecutive games since July 3rd through July 6th. During that span, the Hot Rods lost two games to Greensboro and one game to Rome. Bowling Green lost on Sunday at Greensboro and Tuesday against Rome but got back in the win column on Wednesday.

High-A East Player of the Week... Evan Edwards returned to his hometown in Greensboro, North Carolina, and brought home the High-A East Player of the Week award. Edwards smashed three home runs, along with having two multi-hit and multi-RBI games. Overall for the series, he corralled a .333 average with seven RBIs and scored seven runs.

More Movement... The Hot Rods welcome in three new players after two promotions. SS Alika Williams, LHP Ian Seymour, and RHP Nathan Witt all joined the Hot Rods on Tuesday. Williams is ranked 25th on MLB Pipeline and 19th on Baseball America within the Rays organization. Witt spent time in Bowling Green in 2019 and is making his return to the squad. Seymour held a 2.55 ERA over 35.1 innings with Charleston before being called up. Bowling Green's roster now sits at 29 players.

Yesterday's Notes... Edwards has a seven game hit-streak... His walk-off homer is the eighth walk-off win for Bowling Green this season... It is also the third walk-off home run for the Hot Rods in 2021... Edwards' homer also gives him the team lead with 21... He also had his 11th multi-hit and his 16th multi-RBI performances of the year... Ostberg collected his 13th multi-hit and eighth multi-RBI game of the year... He had his third multi-homer game of 2021... It was the 16th multi-homer game for a Hot Rods hitter this season... Mead had his 13th multi-hit game of the season... BG is 25-14 when opponents score first... They are 7-3 when having an equal amount of hits as their opponents... The Hot Rods are 22-10 this year against Rome... They are 30-14 against them all-time...

Now pitching: Evan McKendry... Over his last four appearances, McKendry has gone back and forth between starting and relieving. His last outing came from the bullpen, pitching three innings and giving up three runs on four hits while striking out three. McKendry has stayed in the strike zone this season, striking out a total of 46 hitters while walking just nine over 45.0 innings of work.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.