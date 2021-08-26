Five-Run First Propels BlueClaws to Wednesday Win at Wilmington
August 26, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
WILMINGTON, DE - Nicolas Torres had four hits and the BlueClaws scored five times in the first inning en route to a 12-4 win over Wilmington on Wednesday at Frawley Stadium.
Jersey Shore (43-52) has taken the first two games from Wilmington (43-54) in their six-game series in Delaware.
The BlueClaws jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, which included RBI singles from DJ Stewart, Torres, and Jose Tortolero. Carlos De La Cruz singled in a run in the second to put Jersey Shore up 6-0.
After the Blue Rocks cut the lead to 6-3, the BlueClaws added two more in the fourth including an RBI triple from Torres. Adam Haseley singled and DJ Stewart, who had a homer and four RBIs on Tuesday, in runs in the sixth and Haseley added a home run in the seventh.
Starter Manuel Silva gave up four runs in four innings and Tom Sutera (4-3) followed with three scoreless innings of relief for the BlueClaws. Victor Lopez threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning in his BlueClaws debut.
In addition to Torres' four hits, the BlueClaws got two hits apiece from Hunter Markwardt, McCarthy Tatum, Haseley, and Stewart.
The teams continue their series on Thursday night and the BlueClaws will return home on Tuesday, September 7th.
