Homestand Preview: Last Chance to Catch the 'Dads

Tuesday, September 7th at 7pm

The last homestand of 2021 starts on Tuesday, September 7th!

The Battle of the Bags cornhole tournament (originally scheduled for 8/12) will be taking place beginning at 6pm. Pairs can sign up to compete for the $200 grand prize.

We are also partnering with OneBlood for a drive from 1pm to 6pm. Fans who donate will receive a free ticket to the game and will get 25% off in the team store.

It's Dollar Dog Tuesday! Bring out your dogs for a dollar and also enjoy one dollar hot dogs thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Don't forget Craft Beer Tuesday, grab $2 beers courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, September 8th at 7pm

We're playing that funky music on Wednesday night as we celebrate One Hit Wonders! Come dressed as your favorite artist or in their apparel for a discounted $6 ticket.

As part of Arby's Kids Win Wednesday, all kids 12 & under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and a voucher for the bounce house, speed pitch, and carousel.

Also, it's Wine Wednesday so stop by to see Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines for a wine tasting.

Thursday, September 9th at 7pm

Thursday will throw it back to the first decade of the 2000s. So break out the denim and velour jumpsuits and unplug the iPod Shuffle and head out to the ballpark! Wear era appropriate clothing and get a discounted $6 ticket.

It's Thirsty Thursday so enjoy discounted beer and Pepsi products thanks to Sheetz and Focus News. Show your Sheetz card for a discounted $6 ticket.

As part of People's Bank Thursdays, members can get $6 tickets with their membership card.

Friday, September 10th at 7pm

Friday night is our Battle of the PTOs and local PTO groups can sign up to compete to bring the most fans out while receiving money for each ticket redeemed. The winning group will receive an extra $250 thanks to Denise Clay: Edward Jones.

The Llamas de Hickory will also be taking the field for the final time in 2021. The team will wear specialty jerseys as part of the evening dedicated to honoring Latinx culture brought to you by Centro Latino, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and the Catawba County Partnership for Children.

Following the game we will be shooting the last fireworks show of 2021! The show is presented by Carolina West Wireless and Big Dawg 92.1.

Saturday, September 11th at 7pm

Saturday will be our Salute to Troops as we pay tribute to the nation's retired and current military members with free parking thanks to Goodwill Industries. Of course, military members can still take advantage of their 2 free tickets to games presented by Hendrick Honda Hickory.

We are also celebrating Super Bowl winning kicker and Hickory High alumni Ryan Succop with a bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans thanks to Vesco ToyotaLift and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

Sunday, September 12th at 3pm

The Crawdads will close out the home portion of their season on Sunday afternoon. It is our Fan Appreciation so the 'Dads will be giving out prizes and will have discounts in the team store.

The team is also auctioning off their road gray jerseys via the Live Source App (auction starts Monday, 8/30). The jerseys have been worn since 2016 by a variety of top prospects and players that have already reached the major leagues.

Amazing Tyler's Balancing Act will be at the Frans to entertain fans will his exceptional skills of being able to balance anything you can think of.

It's Church Bulletin Sunday presented by Catawba Shoe Store. Bring your church bulletin to the ticket office to receive a discounted $6 ticket.

Sunday is also Little League Sunday by Sheetz! Kids can wear their uniforms to a local Sheetz for a free ticket to the game.

