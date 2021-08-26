Fireworks and Dollar Hot Dogs on September 7th

August 26, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will start their final homestand of the season in style with both post-game fireworks and dollar hot dogs at the game on Tuesday, September 7th!

The night is presented by Fantasy Island Amusement Park.

The fireworks show follows the first game of the homestand and is one of four this week - September 7th, 9th, 10th, and a special show on the 11th honoring victims of the 9/11 attacks.

$1 hot dogs will be available at the first and third base concession stands during the game.

Locals' Summer is presented by Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.

