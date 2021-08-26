Drive Smokes Hickory, 10-2

August 26, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, S.C. - The Drive scored three runs in the third and five runs in the fourth, including a Christian Koss two-run homer, while Chase Shugart fired 5.0 innings of one run ball to take game three over the Crawdads, 10-2, Thursday night at Fluor Field.

On the night, the Drive combined for 14 hits, two doubles and one homer. Eight of the nine Drive hitters had a hit while all reached base.

Tyler Dearden and Christian Koss each drove in three runs. Koss collected two hits, two runs, a double and two-run homer. Dearden tallied a sac fly and a two-run single.

Elih Marrero had a game-high three hits. He scored two runs and drove in one. Meanwhile, four hitters tallied two hits: Koss, Nick Yorke, Brandon Howlett and Dom D'Alessandro. Yorke drove in two with two singles. Howlett had two singles and an RBI.

Shugart picked up his fifth win of the year. The right-hander tossed 5.0 innings of one run ball and allowed four hits and no walks. He fanned seven-setting a new season high.

Seth Nordlin was charged with the loss after relenting eight runs over 4.0 innings.

The Crawdads once again took a lead in the first inning. Ezequiel Duran stroked an RBI double to take a 1-0 advantage.

Greenville took control in the third inning with three runs. D'Alessandro was hit-by-pitch to start the inning. After a stakeout, Yorke singled to second base. With runners at first and second, Koss lined a doubled to left to plate D'Alessandro. Dearden then skied a sac fly to center field. The third run came around to score on a Howlett infield single.

In the following frame, the Drive plated five runs. Esplin grounded a one-out single and got to second a D'Alessandro single. That brought up Marrero who grounded an RBI single to right. An error on the play allowed D'Alessandro to advance to third and Marrero to second. Yorke then lined a two-run single to center. The fourth and fifth runs of the inning came on a Koss' 10th homer of the year, a two-run shot.

The Crawdads tallied a run in the eighth inning on a Jake Guenther solo homer.

Greenville added two more runs on a Dearden two-run single in the eighth inning.

Game four is set for 7:05 PM Friday night at Fluor Field. The Drive are set to throw Brandon Walter. Hickory is scheduled to throw Avery Weems.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.