Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 26)

August 26, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Hudson Valley for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (36-61) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (61-36)

RHP Jeremiah Burke (1-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Sauer (1-1, 3.71 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #98

DASH OFFENSE FALLS FLAT AGAINST RENEGADES

One game after registering their first walk-off hit of the season, the Winston-Salem Dash were shutout by the Hudson Valley Renegades, mustering three hits in a 4-0 loss.

Harvin Mendoza reeled off the first two Dash hits of the game, reaching base in the second and sixth frames to pace the Winston-Salem offense. Gunnar Troutwine smacked the only other Dash hit of the game, blasting a a ground rule double to lead off the eighth inning. Despite a leadoff runner in scoring position, the Dash could not score the catcher and were blanked for the fourth time in 2021.

Dan Metzdorf tossed a career-high five innings in the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) while punching out five. Karan Patel hurled two shutout innings in his Dash debut, striking out six and allowing a lone hit. Ryan Williamson tacked on a scoreless relief inning in the ninth, fanning one.

Hudson Valley was given a terrific start from Josh Maciejewski, who shutout the Dash over 6.2 innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. Charlie Ruegger and Freicer Perez completed the shutout with scoreless efforts from the bullpen.

MATT SAUER'S ROAD BACK

Back on the mound in 2021 is righty Matt Sauer, a second-round choice from Righetti (CA) HS. 2019 proved to be a trying season for the talented former prep-star, as Sauer was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery after throwing 8.2 innings for the then Yankees affiliated Charleston RiverDogs.

After a layoff of nearly two years, Sauer returned to the mound in 2021, beginning the season with Low-A Tampa where he found his footing. The Santa Maria, CA native was called up to High-A Hudson Valley on August 5, making his 'Gades debut with a 5.1 inning, five strikeout performance against Brooklyn.

Armed with a fastball, curveball, and changeup, Sauer and the Yankees are both looking to the further hone the righty's command while eyeing the future - one that could have Sauer as a future starter or reliever at the upper levels.

BROADWAY COMES TO WINSTON-SALEM

Prior to first pitch in Wednesday's game, the Dash promoted Declan Cronin to Double-A Birmingham. In the same transaction, Winston-Salem received Taylor Broadway from Low-A Kannapolis. Broadway, who was a sixth round pick from Mississippi in this year's draft, set the Rebels' single-season record for saves in a season (16). The righty has quickly risen through the White Sox system, already spending time with the ACL White Sox and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers since being drafted.

THE METEORIC RISE OF ANTHONY VOLPE

The Hudson Valley Renegades boast one of the top prospects in baseball in Anthony Volpe. Volpe leads the New York Yankees minor league system in batting average (.304), RBIs (71), and slugging percentage (.615). Ranked as the top Yankees prospect and #15 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, Volpe was billed as a top-flight prep prospect coming out of high school, where he was teammates with the #2 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Jack Leiter. Many teams believed Volpe would team up again with Leiter at Vanderbilt, but the Yankees were able to sign the talented infielder after selecting him with the 30th overall pick.

Still just 20 years old, Volpe shook off an up-and-down inaugural season in 2019, exploding in 2021 to the tune of .304/.441/.615. The Garden State native continues to rocket up prospect lists, honing his skills with Hudson Valley as the 2021 season nears its close.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash hand the rawhide to Kaleb Roper for the righty's 13th start of the season Friday. Roper has posted impressive strikeout numbers (61 Ks in 42.2 IP) but has struggled to keep the ball in the park, allowing 16 homeruns.

The Renegades send Mitch Spence to the bump in the fourth game of the series. Spence has spent the entirety of 2021 with Hudson Valley, starting 15 games with a 7-2 record and 3.53 ERA. In 79 innings, the right-hander has whiffed 89 batters, walking just 26.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.