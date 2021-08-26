Tourists (Of Asheville) Are Gone; Locals' Summer Is Next

August 26, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Tourists, the Tourists of Asheville, have hit the road, and that means Locals' Summer, presented by Rothman Orthopaedic, is coming up next. The BlueClaws will host their final six games of the season from September 7th - 12th against the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates).

Here is the rundown for the week:

Tuesday, September 7th: Post-Game Fireworks (Fantasy Island Amusement Park), Silver Sluggers Tuesday (Bartley Healthcare) where Silver Sluggers Club members eat free.

Wednesday, September 8th: White Claw Wednesday with $5 White Claws.

Thursday, September 9th: Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT), the final Thirsty Thursday of the year, with $2 Coors & Coors Light.

Friday, September 10th: Post-Game Fireworks (New Jersey Lottery), Autism Awareness Night (Sunny Days Sunshine Center).

Saturday, September 11th: September 11th Rememberence/Salute to Heroes Day (Toyota World of Lakewood), Post-Game Fireworks

Sunday, September 12th: Fan Appreciation Day (AJ Perri) with special promotions/offers throughout the day, Kids Eat Free (Sabrett), $5 Michelob Ultra special.

Plus, Kids Run the Bases after every game thanks to RWJBarnabas Health.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.