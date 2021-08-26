Kickin Nash Re-Scheduled for Saturday, September 11th in Sand Bar

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Kickin Nash, voted the Jersey Shore's best country band in 2019, will play live in the Sand Bar at FirstEnergy Park on Saturday, September 11th. Their performance is re-scheduled from Saturday, August 21st's rainout.

Their show will begin at 6:15 pm and run until approximately 9:00 pm.

