Kickin Nash Re-Scheduled for Saturday, September 11th in Sand Bar
August 26, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Kickin Nash, voted the Jersey Shore's best country band in 2019, will play live in the Sand Bar at FirstEnergy Park on Saturday, September 11th. Their performance is re-scheduled from Saturday, August 21st's rainout.
Their show will begin at 6:15 pm and run until approximately 9:00 pm.
