Switchbacks FC Fell on the Road Against North Carolina FC

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks had a tough battle against the new USL Championship team North Carolina FC, unfortunately ending in a final score of 4-1.

An incredible save occurred early on in the game at the 21-minute mark, where North Carolina player #9 Oalex Anderson was at the top of the box and struck the ball towards the net. #1 Christian Herrera was quick on his toes, jumping up to punch the ball away from the net.

As halftime was approaching, North Carolina was able to make their first mark on the scoreboard. In the 40', #15 Michael Maldonado, crossed the ball over to the right in front of the net, and #9 Oalex Anderson headed the ball down past the goal line.

Quickly into the start of the second half, North Carolina player #11 Evan Conway ran into the box jumping over Herrera as he went in for a clean tackle, bouncing the ball in for the second goal of the night.

The Switchbacks needed to respond quickly in order to gain some good momentum back. In the 57', #99 Maalique Foster was quickly moving in towards the middle of the box, battling past three defenders. Foster took the opportunity to strike the ball into the net, giving the Switchbacks their first goal of the night.

Luck was not on the side of the good guys tonight as North Carolina scored again in the 78'. Anderson was just an inch outside the box and launched the ball towards the bottom right side of the net.

With many substitutions from both teams, there was hope that a change would occur in favor of the Switchbacks. But with a tough night to begin with, seven minutes of added stoppage time unfortunately sealed the final score of the match. In the 90+5', North Carolina player #10 Jaden Servania crossed the ball to the right of the box to fellow teammate #16 Rodrigo Da Costa who tipped it into the net, finalizing the score to be 4-1.

The Switchbacks continue their road trip to Pittsburgh as they battle the Riverhounds on August 17th. Mark your calendars for August 24th as the Switchbacks take on New Mexico United for Cyan Night!

