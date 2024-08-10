Le Rouge Looking for Bouceback Three Points, on the Road to Vegas Saturday Night

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Las Vegas - Detroit City FC heads out on the road to start a three-game road trip, beginning in Las Vegas for an inter-conference battle against Las Vegas Lights FC. Kickoff from Cashman Field is scheduled for 10:30 PM EDT and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at www.cbsnews.com/detroit.

Detroit comes into this match off of a 0-0 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. It was a tough defensive performance throughout, but neither side could break through in the final third, leading to the points shared on Wednesday night.

With the draw, it extends Detroit's winless streak to seven games. This is the clubs longest winless streak since failing to win in eight matches between March and May 2023. Just as Detroit has faltered in the past few matches, so have the clubs around them in the Eastern Conference table. Detroit still sits in sixth place on 30 points, level on points with seventh place Loudoun United, but DCFC holds the tiebreaker.

Las Vegas comes into this match on a ten-match unbeaten streak, having not lost since late May. Lights have picked up five wins and five draws in this ten-game stretch.

Las Vegas comes off a bye, having not played since Wednesday, July 31st. In their last outing, Las Vegas would pull off a 2-1 victory over New Mexico United 2-1 on the road. A Valentin Noel goal for Lights put them up just 12 minutes into the match, but a Daniel Bruce goal for New Mexico just before the half would level the game as the teams went to the locker room. Christian Pinzon would clinch the three points for Las Vegas in the 66th minute with a beautiful cross-box pass that led to Pinzon just tapping it in.

With his goal, Valentin Noel would add to his team-high goal tally of eight goals on the season.

These two teams will only face off once this season. In their previous two matchups, DCFC have walked away with a 1-0 victory both times. Last season at Keyworth, it was a Skage Simonsen Lehland goal in the 36th minute that would give Le Rouge all three points.

Detroit City will continue its three-match road trip after this match, heading to Birmingham next Friday night to face Birmingham Legion FC. Le Rouge returns to Keyworth Stadium on August 24th against FC Tulsa. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

