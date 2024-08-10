San Antonio FC Splits Points with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - San Antonio FC brought back a hard-fought road point Saturday after a 0-0 draw at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

San Antonio's defense held Pittsburgh to just one shot on target in the match, while leading in interceptions, blocks, clearances and duels won.

Next Up

San Antonio FC returns home to host North Carolina FC Saturday, August 17. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports Southwest. This season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC moves to 5-11-6 on the season with 21 points, sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.

SAFC remains undefeated against Pittsburgh all-time, leading the series at 1-0-3.

The result was San Antonio's first draw since its 1-1 tie with Las Vegas Lights on May 11.

SAFC recorded a season-high 29 clearances while blocking six shots to hold Pittsburgh scoreless.

The SAFC defense limited Pittsburgh to just one shot on target, tying a season-low for the Riverhounds.

Midfielder Sofiane Djeffal made his first start for the club, playing 77 minutes in the draw.

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega, Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain), Carter Manley, Bura, Nelson Flores Blanco, Luke Haakenson, Sofiane Djeffal (Machop Chol 77'), Jake LaCava (Shannon Gomez 51'), Juan Agudelo (Hugo Mbongue 81'), Luis Solignac

Substitutions Not Used: Trova Boni, Kendall McIntosh, Dalziel Ozuna, Landry Walker

Disciplinary Summary:

PIT: Jackson Wälti (Yellow Card) 7'

SA: Hugo Mbongue (Yellow Card) 90+2'

PIT: Junior Etou (Yellow Card) 90+9'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the draw)

I'm very proud of the guys' defensive performance. To only concede one shot on target was a fantastic defensive display. A hard-fought point, we take it and build from it.

(On takeaways from the match)

I think this was a great team character game. These guys bonded, they stayed together and they fought for one another. The guys entering the game put in a very good shift, especially defensively. The guys were proud of the defensive display. Obviously, now we have to work now on the attacking portion, but all in all, a solid point away against a very solid Pittsburgh team that is very difficult to beat in their own house, so we'll take the point and build from it.

Defender Mitchell Taintor

(On the result)

That was really good team building tonight. It was a difficult game, difficult circumstances. It's a great, hostile atmosphere and a tough field to play on, so it was good to ride our that game and mentally get over that hump. It was big time for us.

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega

(On the team's performance)

I think it was a good point on the road. I think it's important that we kept a clean sheet. We can build on this result and we just have to keep going forward as a team I think it was a very organized performance. Everybody did their job and we were very solid in the back, so I think it's to build on this.

