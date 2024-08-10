Match Notes (8.10.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Loudoun United FC
August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Loudoun United FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: August 10, 2024
Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 72 degrees, sunny
Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Cal State University, East Bay
Location: Hayward, California
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Oakland is coming off a win vs Miami followed by an off weekend.
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 9 Goals on the season. He also has 3 assists.
Roots sit at exactly 500 with 12 games to go at 10 wins, 2 ties, and 10 losses, despite a minus-9 goal difference.
Last Meeting:
April 23, 2023
LDN 2, OAK 0
Last Three Games:
July 27, 2024
MIA 1, OAK 2
July 21, 2024
OAK 2, SAC 5
July 13, 2024
PIT 5, OAK 0
Last Starting XI vs Miami FC: 3-4-3
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Nial Louge
M - Justin Rasmussen
M - Memo Diaz
M - Irakoze Donasiyano
M - Daniel Gomez
F - Baboucarr Njie
F - Johnny Rodriguez
F - Dom Dwyer
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
