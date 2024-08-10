Match Notes (8.10.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Loudoun United FC

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Loudoun United FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: August 10, 2024

Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 72 degrees, sunny

Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Cal State University, East Bay

Location: Hayward, California

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Oakland is coming off a win vs Miami followed by an off weekend.

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 9 Goals on the season. He also has 3 assists.

Roots sit at exactly 500 with 12 games to go at 10 wins, 2 ties, and 10 losses, despite a minus-9 goal difference.

Last Meeting:

April 23, 2023

LDN 2, OAK 0

Last Three Games:

July 27, 2024

MIA 1, OAK 2

July 21, 2024

OAK 2, SAC 5

July 13, 2024

PIT 5, OAK 0

Last Starting XI vs Miami FC: 3-4-3

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Nial Louge

M - Justin Rasmussen

M - Memo Diaz

M - Irakoze Donasiyano

M - Daniel Gomez

F - Baboucarr Njie

F - Johnny Rodriguez

F - Dom Dwyer

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

